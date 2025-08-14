Goldlink Plots Global Enoch Tour

(TFG) Grammy-nominated artist GoldLink is set to embark on one of the most ambitious runs of his career with the announcement of GoldLink Presents: ENOCH Tour, a 40+ date global trek in support of his latest artistic statement, ENOCH. Known for his genre-bending approach and boundary-pushing vision, GoldLink has long been celebrated as one of music's most inventive voices - and this tour promises to deliver a fully reimagined live experience.

The ENOCH Tour kicks off September 9th and 10th with a two-night residency at New York City's legendary Blue Note, followed by stops in Los Angeles (9/17-9/18), London (9/29), Paris (10/9), Berlin (10/21), and an expansive North American leg running through December. Fans can expect an electrifying setlist featuring breakout hits like "Crew" and "Herside Story," alongside fresh cuts from ENOCH such as "AVENTADOR," produced by Kaytranada, plus deep pulls from GoldLink's acclaimed catalog.

The ENOCH Tour arrives in the wake of GoldLink's four-year hiatus and coincides with the announcement of ENOCH Deluxe, a bold reinvention of the "deluxe album" concept, slated for release this fall. Praised for its daring creative vision and unpredictable rollout - from viral rumors to guerrilla-style pop-up shows, the ENOCH era reflects GoldLink's fearless approach to artistry and his refusal to play by industry rules.

With past critical acclaim from The FADER, VIBE, Billboard, and Pitchfork, GoldLink enters this next chapter with a renewed determination to push boundaries. Known for his high-energy performances and magnetic stage presence, he's set to deliver a run that celebrates his legacy while completely transforming it, giving fans a rare opportunity to witness his evolution firsthand.

