Hail The Sun Share 'War Crimes' Video And Announce New Album

(CCM) Equal Vision Records and Hail The Sun are excited to announce the Friday, October 24 release of cut. turn. fade. back., the forthcoming studio album from the acclaimed experimental California-based rock band.

Produced & engineered by Pete Adams and GRAMMY Award Winner Johnny Kosich of Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar), and mixed & mastered by Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, Coheed and Cambria), cut. turn. fade. back. truly finds Hail The Sun going the distance, encompassing the complete cycle of life with its four monosyllabic words.

An album touching on topics such as military atrocities, humanitarian crises, addiction, lost love and death, the 11 songs presented here capture the cyclical nature of all those things, as well as life itself in general.

A frenetic and politically-charged emotional juggernaut, the album's new single, "War Crimes," takes aim at the damaging, harrowing effects of colonialism and imperialism, but tied in with deep, probing questions about destiny and providence. Simultaneously, it serves as an affirmation about the strength of the human spirit.

Hail The Sun frontman Donovan Melero had the following to share about the track: "Like clockwork throughout modern human history, we attack each other to control each other. To rule each other. To own each other. We do horrific things in the name of 'liberation' and making the world a 'better' place ... saving the virtues of the world. This only works when we are made to pick a side and be divided amongst ourselves. But who gains from these wars of carnage and death? Who always comes out on top?"

Hail The Sun will also be making North American appearances on its co-headline tour with Between The Buried and Me throughout September and October. Kicking off on Sunday, September 14 at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA, the tour will feature support from Delta Sleep and The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die in select markets through Thursday, October 30. The band has also announced its headline appearance at Kill Iconic Fest in San Antonio, TX on Sunday, October 5, which will also feature performances by Head Automatica, Between The Buried and Me, Makari, Omerta, Murals, Resilia and more.

