Maygen & The Birdwatcher Spread Joy With 'Millie Moon'

(MPG) Maygen & The Birdwatcher are encouraging all of us to welcome joy into our hearts on new single "Millie Moon" from upcoming LP The Americana Dream, out October 10 via Yellow House Music Collective / Missing Piece Records.
The song finds lead vocalist Maygen Lacey, vocalist/guitarist Noah Neumann and banjo player Nik Pellinen trading verses about what happens when you let good things come to you and embrace bliss - especially after a particularly rough patch in your life. Mandolin player Jesse Maravec adds harmonies to create a truly communal sound. The song and its live performance video were featured at Americana Highways who praised the "rich aura surrounding this group."
On the new song, Neumann shares: "The journey out of the briars into accepting and welcoming joy. The melody and the tone of this song were something we really wanted to make very sing and dance-along friendly, to encourage everyone to experience joy."
The new LP reimagines the traditional definition of the American Dream by shifting away from the aspirational nature of the concept itself and moving towards a full embrace of the literal definition of Americana - the vast geographical, historical and cultural expanse that reflects Maygen & The Birdwatcher's roots as well as this country as a whole. The band already shared the bouncy first single "Feel Good," as well as the cathartic "Elizabeth," which was named The Current's Song of the Day and earned praise from Magnet Magazine who lauded the band's "easy Midwestern charm and effortless versatility."
The record's expansive sound, firmly rooted in the band's bluegrass and folk roots, is the result of a new recording process where Lacey and Neumann worked with co-producer John Fields (Brandi Carlile, Soul Asylum, Miley Cyrus). Bursting onto the scene with their sparkling bluegrass in 2021, they've already shared stages with fellow genre luminaries like Sierra Ferrell, Old Crow Medicine Show and Grace Potter. They've also won Album of the Year, Americana Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year from the Midwest Country Music Organization.
2025 Tour Dates
August 14 - Eagan, MN - Viking Lakes
August 15 - Center City, MN - Nordic Harbor
August 18 - Louisville, KY - WFPK In-Studio Session
August 19 - Nashville, TN - WMOT In-Studio Session
August 20 - Knoxville, TN - WDVX Blue Plate Special
August 22 - Charlottesville, VA - WNRN In-Studio Session
August 31 - Shakopee, MN - Music on the Porch
September 5 - Saint Cloud, MN - Granite City Folk Society Kickoff Fest
September 6 - Zimmerman, MN - Sandhill Crane Music Festival
September 11 - Hillsboro, WI - BoogieDown at Driftless Music Gardens
September 13 - Minneapolis, MN - 56 Brewing @ Brewgrass Fest
September 19 - Batavia, IL - Sidecar Supper Club
September 20 - Plymouth, IN - Wild Rose Moon
September 25 - Winona, MN - Boats & Bluegrass Fest 2025
October 3 - Saint Joseph, MN - Milk & Honey Ciders
October 11 - Durand, WI - Brews on the Chippewa Festival
November 8 - Holmen, WI - Bluff View Concerts
November 15 - Lanesboro, MN - St Mane Theater
November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - AMERIGRASS @ Hook and Ladder Theater
