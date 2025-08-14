Megadeth Announce Final Album and Will Launch Farewell Tour

(SRO) Megadeth's Dave Mustaine revealed in a social post directly shared with his worldwide fanbase and Cyber Army that his forthcoming album (due out early next year) will be the final Megadeth studio album of his career. Mustaine shared the announcement via his alter ego Vic Rattlehead.
Mustaine also revealed that the multi-platinum superstar band will embark on a global farewell tour kicking off in 2026. Also set for next year is a new memoir from Mustaine, details of which will be revealed in the coming months.
"There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional," Dave Mustaine says. "Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.
Dave adds, "We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album. We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything."
Megadeth are set to release their forthcoming album via Mustaine's Tradecraft imprint in partnership with Frontiers Label Group's new BLKIIBLK label. It will launch with the project's first single (TBA) in tandem with global pre-orders this fall.
Fans can click here to register for early access to exclusive information and offers surrounding the forthcoming final album and all Megadeth news. In addition, look for the initial run of farewell tour dates to be announced later this year.
