Melanie Martinez Expands 'Cry Baby' For 10th Anniversary

(Atlantic) Multiplatinum singer, songwriter, director, and visionary Melanie Martinez celebrates a decade of her seminal 2x-Platinum debut album Cry Baby with the release of the limited-edition new 3LP Cry Baby (Deluxe) available for pre-order now via Atlantic Records. The 3LP version notably features a new 2025 repress of the highly coveted Dollhouse EP on vinyl. The original 2015 Record Store Day pressing flew off the shelves, selling out its first run of 3,000 copies promptly and creating overwhelming demand on the resale market.

As part of the 10th anniversary drop, she has also launched an exclusive Cry Baby merch line comprising two new t-shirts, a zip-up hoodie, a handheld mirror, a poster, and a cami top - available now via her official webstore.

"Ten years have flown by and I've gained such a unique community because of the creation of this character, Crybaby. How beautiful to experience this growth together over the years and see so many like-minded, sensitive, passionate, creative people make life-long friendships over this art and music. Thank you for your endless love and support. I really am so grateful and can't wait for all the enchanting artistic memories we will make together in the future." - MELANIE MARTINEZ

Martinez unveiled Cry Baby on August 14, 2015, opening up her world for audiences worldwide. Thematically, the album introduced the character of "Crybaby"- tracing a heartbreaking, arresting, captivating, and thrilling journey from a harrowing childhood through self-actualization as a fierce and fiery female voice for her generation. The album bowed at #6 on the Billboard 200, netting her first Top 10 debut (to date spending 208 non-consecutive weeks on the chart), in addition to capturing the #1 spot on the Top Alternative Albums Chart. This epic visual concept record impressively spawned a slew of signature anthems a la the 3x-Platinum "Dollhouse," 2x-Platinum "Pity Party," "Play Date" "Pacify Her," "Carousel," "Mad Hatter," and "Soap," and Platinum "Training Wheels," "Sippy Cup," "Alphabet Boy," and "Tag, Your It."

Martinez kicked off the anniversary by relaunching her iconic Cry Baby Perfume Milk fragrance in collaboration with Flower Shop Perfumes Co, which sold out in just 8 hours. Renowned for its signature milky scent and collectible baby bottle, the first run of the fragrance arrived back in 2016, gaining a cult status as a virtually unattainable fan favorite having been sold out for over 5 years.

