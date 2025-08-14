Pentatonix Launching Christmas in the City Tour

(Republic) Kickstarting the season in style, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and Daytime EMMY Award-nominated vocal quintet Pentatonix have announced their Christmas in the City Tour.
Pentatonix will hit the road on what promises to be their boldest, brightest, and biggest holiday tour yet. It will kick off on November 8th in West Valley City, Utah at Maverik Center, rolling through major arenas such as UBS Arena in New York, and concludes with two hometown shows on December 21st and December 22nd in Fort Worth, TX at Dickie's Arena.
Pentatonix is once again bringing holiday magic to the stage with their highly anticipated annual tour, a nationwide phenomenon that sells out arenas year after year. Beloved by fans of all ages, the Grammy-winning group has become a staple in holiday celebrations, delighting audiences with their signature harmonies, dazzling production, and festive spirit.
"This holiday season, we're bringing you the hits you know and love, the theatrical magic that makes Christmas feel so special, and a few nostalgic sounds from the past - all in one unforgettable night," says Kevin Olusola, the group's beatboxer. "We can't wait to celebrate with you and your loved ones!"
TICKET INFO: Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 22nd at 10am local time. There will also be a special presale for Pentatonix Patreon members on Mon, Aug 18, as well as an artist presale on Tues, Aug 19.
VIP PACKAGES: Fans can take their concert experience to the next level with official VIP packages, available at wearesuper.co/pentatonix. Packages may include best-in-house seating, a mini-performance and official Q&A with Pentatonix, an invitation to the pre-show Pentatonix Winter Village, autographed merchandise, and more special seasonal surprises. Availability is limited in each city.
$1 per ticket sold for the Fort Worth and Houston shows will go to Direct Relief to assist in their efforts to help those impacted by the recent flooding in the state. To find out more about Direct Relief's work, visit www.directrelief.org.
TOUR ROUTING:
11/8 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center
11/9 Denver, CO Ball Arena
11/12 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena
11/13 Rapid City, SD The Monument
11/15 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
11/16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
11/19 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the Mark
11/20 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
11/22 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
11/23 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
11/24 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
11/29 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
11/30 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/2 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
12/3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
12/4 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena
12/6 Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena
12/7 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
12/11 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
12/13 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Center
12/15 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena
12/16 Orlando, FL Kia Center
12/18 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
12/20 Houston, TX Toyota Center
12/21 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
12/22 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
Pentatonix's Kevin Olusola Announces Debut Solo Album
