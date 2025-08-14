Rage Revisit 'Straight To Hell' With New 2025 Version

(Atom Splitter) More than two decades ago, Rage's 2001-released song "Straight To Hell" gained attention far beyond the metal scene as part of the cult film Manitou's Shoe.

Today, the track returns with a bold, modern sound as Rage are releasing "Straight To Hell '25" - a re-imagined metal classic for the cinema premiere of Manitou's Canoe, the sequel to Michael "Bully" Herbig's legendary hit Manitou's Shoe.

Essentially, it's a powerful new version of the original. With "Straight To Hell '25," Rage bridge the gap between past and present - delivering the perfect metal soundtrack for a cinema event destined for cult status. The song is also included on the upcoming studio album A New World Rising.

A limited 7" single version of the song "Straight To Hell '25" is available from today onwards only at the Steamhammer shop here. Watch the video below:

