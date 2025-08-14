Rage Revisit 'Straight To Hell' With New 2025 Version

(Atom Splitter) More than two decades ago, Rage's 2001-released song "Straight To Hell" gained attention far beyond the metal scene as part of the cult film Manitou's Shoe.
Today, the track returns with a bold, modern sound as Rage are releasing "Straight To Hell '25" - a re-imagined metal classic for the cinema premiere of Manitou's Canoe, the sequel to Michael "Bully" Herbig's legendary hit Manitou's Shoe.
Essentially, it's a powerful new version of the original. With "Straight To Hell '25," Rage bridge the gap between past and present - delivering the perfect metal soundtrack for a cinema event destined for cult status. The song is also included on the upcoming studio album A New World Rising.
A limited 7" single version of the song "Straight To Hell '25" is available from today onwards only at the Steamhammer shop here. Watch the video below:
'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Book Coming This Fall
Three 6 Mafia Lead Gods Of Chaos Halloween Experience
Mystery Band PRESIDENT Announce Debut EP With 'Rage'
Rage Unleash 'Freedom' Video and Announce New Album
Megadeth Announce Final Album and Will Launch Farewell Tour- KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors- Goose Surprise Release New Album- more
Foreigner Launching Orchestral Tour- Dance Gavin Dance Team Up With George Clinton For 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'- Radiohead Live Album- more
Jon Pardi To Rock Halftime at Big 12 Championship Game- Rascal Flatts Launching Life Is A Highway Tour- Nate Smith Scores Fourth Straight No. 1- more
Stevie Wonder Nearly Blocked Release Of Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'- $uicideboy$ Top The Charts With 'Thy Kingdom Come'- Tyla and Wizkid- more
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Megadeth Announce Final Album and Will Launch Farewell Tour
KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors
Goose Surprise Release New Album 'Chain Yer Dragon'
Lorna Shore Debut 'Prison Of Flesh' Video
The Temper Trap Deliver Their First Song in 9 Years 'Lucky Dimes'
Mike Tramp Shares Video For Reimagined 'Fight To Survive'
Rage Revisit 'Straight To Hell' With New 2025 Version
Leafblower Reveal Haunting New Song and Video 'Ghosts'