Ronnie Romero Announces 'Backbone' Album With Title Song Video

(Freeman) Ronnie Romero is proud to announce his new solo album, 'Backbone,' set for release on October 24, 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate, Ronnie unveils the album's powerful title track as the first single, accompanied by an official video, marking a triumphant return following the release of 'Live At Rock Imperium Festival' this past May.

RONNIE comments: "I actually have to thank my dear friend Russ Ballard!! Before I started writing the songs, I had this idea to make a song together, to link somehow the Rainbow connection we have. He immediately said yes and sent a cool idea which ended up being the song 'Hideaway.' From there it was so easy to get inspired for the rest of the songs".

"Also, the song we did with my dear Roy Z, and of course the amazing guitar solo of one of our heroes Kee Marcello for the song with Russ... It's so easy to write music when you are surrounded by such great people!", he added.

Romero continued, "Nothing would be possible without the help of my friend Jose Rubio, in the songwriting process and the wonderful job he did to get the powerful sound through all the album, since he took care of the mixing and mastering. I really believe it's an important improvement from the previous album. I hope you all gonna like this one!! We feel very proud of what we achieved with 'Backbone.'"

'Backbone,' Ronnie Romero's new solo album, is a bold and dynamic statement that marks a major step forward in his solo career. Featuring a collection of powerful and inspired heavy metal tracks, the album showcases Romero at the peak of his vocal prowess. The album is produced by Romero himself and mixed and mastered by his guitarist Jose Rubio Jimenez.

Special contributions include guitar legend Kee Marcello, as well as acclaimed songwriter Russ Ballard, who penned the track "Hideaway." The album also features a thunderous cover of Black Sabbath's "Devil And Daughter," reimagined with Romero's signature intensity.

