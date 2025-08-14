Sekou Returns With Latest Single 'Catching Bodies'

(Republic Records) 20-year-old singer songwriter Sekou re-emerges with new single "Catching Bodies" alongside accompanying music video, directed by Iggy London.

Transcending into his new era, BRIT Rising Star nominee Sekou boldly steps into his solidified refresh of sound in "Catching Bodies," opening the track with an ethereal, glamorous introduction. Leaving no room for uncertainty, Sekou asserts his unwavering boundaries and inner confidence in his new single, drenching his musical and personal endeavours in self-aplomb.

Bright and upbeat, Sekou delights his audience with a symphonically strong track, seamlessly blending modernity with nostalgia. Sekou forces the listener into a state of individual doubtlessness, effortlessly showcasing his ability to produce a resonant masterpiece.

Speaking on the new release, Sekou says "I have been waiting so long for this moment and "Catching Bodies" feels like the perfect song to release after a lot of setbacks, but we are here, timings, everything feels like the start of something beautiful."

"Catching Bodies," which premiered on BBC Radio 1 with Jack Saunders and already earned initial support from artists including Lola Young, Ty Dollar $ign, and more, marks the monumental musical return of Sekou. Already with a 'Later... with Jool's Holland' standout performance, a nomination for BRITs Rising Star Award - cementing him in history as the awards youngest nominee - and making the Top 10 in the BBC Radio 1 'Sound Polls' under his belt, Sekou has the foundations of greatness. With nearly 200k Spotify listeners, and climbing past half a million followers across socials, his recruited list of loyal listeners is only growing in size. Sekou has since understandably expanded his network of fans and collaborators, working with some of the biggest names in the industry. Featuring on the tracks of Justin Bieber, Central Cee, and Kevin Abstract, the reason for his iconic alliances bodes no secret.

Gaining momentum as a vocal powerhouse, this song arrives on the heels of Sekou contributing vocals to Justin Bieber's critically acclaimed SWAG album on "TOO LONG." As documented on socials, the pair was photographed in the studio with Fred Again. Additionally he has supported Renee Rapp on her Snow Hard Feelings European tour and been featured on Central Cee's song "Limitless."

Sekou is back with a bang in his latest single "Catching Bodies," unquestionably producing an energising sensation, hydrating a thirst deprived audience with his signature intertwining sounds of neo-pop soul.

