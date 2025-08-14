The Happy Fits Premiere 'Do You See Me?' Video

(MPG) The Happy Fits released today their brand new single "Do You See Me?," accompanied by an official video, off their forthcoming album Lovesick, due out September 19th. The track follows their previous single "Wild In Love," which the band recently performed live for the first time during their national television debut on CBS Saturday Morning along with "Everything You Do" and "Cruel Power."
With their sonic rebirth on full display, "Do You See Me?" builds from a lo-fi whisper to an orchestral roar on the brooding album opener. Like much of the new record, the song contemplates longing and desire, coming to terms with the inherent selfishness of love, and our bottomless need for acceptance and approval.
"We shot the music video with Jacqueline Justice on a dry hot day in LA," stated frontman/cellist Calvin Langman. "We'd only loosely shared this idea of an ethereal, reflective world to match the dreaminess of the song and Jacq took it from there. She built a story about longing, searching, and the way memories linger all while literally building the reflective surfaces herself. In every shot with that mirrored structure, you'll see a pair of silver hands holding it. That's Lucky Kilmarten. He'd just flown in from the UK the night before to help Jacq. He stood with us outside all day, never complained once, and we're really sorry about his sunburn."
