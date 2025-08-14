The Temper Trap Deliver Their First Song in 9 Years 'Lucky Dimes'

(HRPR) After nearly a decade apart from the studio, The Temper Trap return with their first new music in nine years, the powerful and unflinching single "Lucky Dimes," accompanied with an official music video, out today. For a band whose songs have soundtracked milestones and moments for millions, this release is more than just a comeback, it's a homecoming.

The first glimpse of what's to come out of this reunion, "Lucky Dimes" is a bolder, heavier twist on their signature indie-rock sound, with Dougy Mandagi's unmistakable voice soaring over scuzzy guitars and driving drums. Already a fan favorite at recent live shows, the track arrives alongside an electrifying performance-style video directed by Melbourne-based creative Joey Clough.

The band worked with Grammy-nominated Australian producer Styalz Fuego (Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Khalid) to push their sound into new territory, co-writing the single together and enlisting the legendary Spike Stent on the mix. "It's good to know that, nine years after the last one, we still have something to say," says Mandagi. "Making this record has been a joy, we're not here to relive the past, but to write the next chapter."

It's a fitting continuation of a story that began in 2009, when a little-known Melbourne band released their debut album Conditions and a song called "Sweet Disposition," an anthem that swept charts around the world, earned platinum certifications across continents, and became one of the defining indie songs of its era. Follow-ups like "Love Lost," "Science of Fear," and "Fader" cemented their reputation, taking them from Australian clubs to sold-out tours and festival stages like Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Primavera.

In recent years, their music has found new life and new listeners: the "Love Lost" collaboration with Mac Miller has surpassed 400 million streams, while "Sweet Disposition" has been remixed by John Summit, Vintage Culture, VXSION, and Lost Frequencies, collectively racking up hundreds of millions more. Dougy also lent his voice to Moby's rework of Extreme Ways, adding to a string of moments that reintroduced The Temper Trap to a new generation.

Now, "Lucky Dimes" marks the start of an exciting new chapter, one born from the joy of playing together again. It's proof that some bonds only grow stronger with time.

