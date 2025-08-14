Watch Jessie Murph Perform 'Blue Strips' Live From Vevo Studios

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Jessie Murph's 'Live from Vevo Studios' performance of "Blue Strips" off her sophomore album Sex Hysteria. Jessie Murph's "Blue Strips" Live From Vevo Studios performance follows her Live From Vevo Studios performance of "Heroin," released in July, along with her 2022 Vevo DSCVR performance of "Always Been You."

The 'Live from Vevo Studios' series offers emerging and established artists alike the chance to connect with fans through the art of visual performance. These artists can be their truest, most authentic selves with top-of-the-line audio and customizable lighting, further fostering the connection with their global fanbases, while building out their visual catalog.

"Blue Strips" is Jessie's first ever Top 20 single in the US, and helped propel album Sex Hysteria to debut at #8 on the Billboard 200 - her first ever top -10 album.

In support of the album, Jessie is currently on her Worldwide Hysteria Tour, her biggest international tour to date. The tour kicked off on July 27th in Phoenix, AZ, and spans major cities across the U.S., Europe, and Australia, before wrapping in Auckland, New Zealand on November 22.

