Watch Jessie Murph Perform 'Blue Strips' Live From Vevo Studios

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Jessie Murph's 'Live from Vevo Studios' performance of "Blue Strips" off her sophomore album Sex Hysteria. Jessie Murph's "Blue Strips" Live From Vevo Studios performance follows her Live From Vevo Studios performance of "Heroin," released in July, along with her 2022 Vevo DSCVR performance of "Always Been You."
The 'Live from Vevo Studios' series offers emerging and established artists alike the chance to connect with fans through the art of visual performance. These artists can be their truest, most authentic selves with top-of-the-line audio and customizable lighting, further fostering the connection with their global fanbases, while building out their visual catalog.
"Blue Strips" is Jessie's first ever Top 20 single in the US, and helped propel album Sex Hysteria to debut at #8 on the Billboard 200 - her first ever top -10 album.
In support of the album, Jessie is currently on her Worldwide Hysteria Tour, her biggest international tour to date. The tour kicked off on July 27th in Phoenix, AZ, and spans major cities across the U.S., Europe, and Australia, before wrapping in Auckland, New Zealand on November 22.
Jessie Murph Shares New Single 'Bas As The Rest'
Jessie Murph Shares New Ballad 'Heroin'
Jessie Murph Reveals New Song 'Touch Me Like A Gangster'
Jessie Murph Shares Trailer For Sophomore Album 'Sex Hyseria'
Megadeth Announce Final Album and Will Launch Farewell Tour- KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors- Goose Surprise Release New Album- more
Foreigner Launching Orchestral Tour- Dance Gavin Dance Team Up With George Clinton For 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'- Radiohead Live Album- more
Jon Pardi To Rock Halftime at Big 12 Championship Game- Rascal Flatts Launching Life Is A Highway Tour- Nate Smith Scores Fourth Straight No. 1- more
Pentatonix Christmas in the City Tour- Melanie Martinez Expands 'Cry Baby' For 10th Anniversary- Stevie Wonder Nearly Blocked Release 'Gangsta's Paradise'- more
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report
Dream Theater Announce Parasomnia: The Graphic Album
Hail The Sun Share 'War Crimes' Video And Announce New Album
The Happy Fits Premiere 'Do You See Me?' Video
Ronnie Romero Announces 'Backbone' Album With Title Song Video
Megadeth Announce Final Album and Will Launch Farewell Tour
KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors
Goose Surprise Release New Album 'Chain Yer Dragon'
Lorna Shore Debut 'Prison Of Flesh' Video