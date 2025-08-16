21 Lil Harold Reveals 'Dope Boy' Video

(Epic) 21 Lil Harold keeps his 2025 hot streak burning with the release of "Dope Boy," a statement-making new single and video that salutes Atlanta's legendary hip-hop lineage while pushing its sound into the future. Released today on Slaughter Gang/Epic Records, the track is fueled by a flip of Outkast's iconic "So Fresh, So Clean" and is equal parts nostalgia and fresh perspective, serving as Harold's love letter to the city that raised him.
With sharp delivery and vivid imagery, Harold reimagines a Southern classic through a modern lens, balancing homage with his own distinct voice. The visual, also out today, mirrors the song's energy with a blend of old-school swagger and new-school flair as Harold moves through scenes that capture both ATL pride and his own evolution as an artist.
Anticipation for "Dope Boy" has been building for months. Harold first teased the track on TikTok in late April, dropping a snippet that quickly gained virality and sparked a flood of fan comments asking for the full release. The sound has become a recurring fixture on his page throughout the summer, each post adding fuel to the fire as listeners create their own videos, tag friends, and wait for the moment they can hear the track in full.
No slowing down. 21 Lil Harold's "Dope Boy" follows a run of standout drops this year, including "The Realest" and "Word On The Street" featuring Rob49, as well as his explosive and provocative collaboration "Nookie" with Sexyy Red and 21 Savage. Each release has added a new layer to Harold's growing catalog, setting the stage for his next full-length project and reinforcing his position as one of the South's most consistent voices.
