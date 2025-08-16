3 Are Legend (Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike), Timbaland & W&W share 'Cry Me A River' Remix

(PR) Dance music juggernauts 3 Are Legend (the powerhouse trinity of Steve Aoki and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike), join forces Timbaland, and W&W to breathe new life into a Y2K-era classic, delivering a high-octane, big room reimagining of 'Cry Me A River.' A joint release from Smash The House and Dim Mak, the track is a colossal, genre-defying statement, fusing nostalgic R&B with unrelenting festival firepower.

A true meeting of icons, this collaboration bridges continents and generations. Under their 3 Are Legend banner, Steve Aoki and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, two of the most recognizable names in global dance music, team up with hip-hop and pop visionary Timbaland, alongside mainstage heavyweights W&W, to flip Justin Timberlake's early-2000s anthem into a modern-day rave weapon.

"Cry Me A River' was such a massive track when it came out, and getting to flip that iconic vibe with Dimitri, Mike, Timbo, and W&W has been unreal. We wanted to take that raw emotion Justin brought to the original and blow it up into this huge, cinematic festival anthem that still gives you that early-2000s nostalgia." - Steve Aoki

Built around its iconic melodic motif and vocal refrain, 'Cry Me A River' retains its emotional core while launching into full-blown dancefloor overdrive. Cinematic builds give way to earth-shaking drops, as W&W's fusion of big room and techno intensity combines with 3 Are Legend's (Aoki + DVLM) festival-honed energy to power the track's thunderous, high-octane style. Timbaland's unmistakable production touch ensures the blend of old-school soul and new-school spectacle lands with full force.

"With 3 Are Legend, it's always about creative chemistry and channelling that magic that happens whenever we come together. 'Cry Me A River' defined a moment in time, and reworking it through our lens with Timbaland and W&W felt like capturing lightning in a bottle. It still carries that emotional weight, but now it hits with the kind of power we live for on stage. The moment it drops, you feel the impact instantly." - Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

"This track has been super exciting for us! Since Steve Aoki premiered it with Timbaland at Ultra, it's been awesome to see the live reaction. It's been working well in our sets for a while now, so we've been refining it to make it a great release. It feels amazing to share it with everyone finally." - W&W

For Aoki, whose Dim Mak label continues to shape the global soundscape of electronic music, and for Smash The House leaders Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, this release as 3 Are Legend marks yet another bold, boundary-pushing entry in their ever-expanding collaborative legacy. Paired with W&W's peak-time precision and Timbaland's timeless musicality, it's a crossover moment destined to dominate mainstages worldwide.

More than a rework, 'Cry Me A River' is a raw, high-impact reinvention, taking a pop classic and dragging it into the rave with thunderous intent.

Related Stories

Arch Enemy Announce New Album 'Dream Stealer'

News > 3 Are Legend