Atlus Makes BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville Debut With 'Devil Ain't Done'

(BBR) BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville adds Atlus to its roster, an artist that came up through the underground and has now amassed over a billion on-demand streams. Anchored by self-penned viral hits, a platinum single, four independent studio albums, national touring and a fan base that has grown into the millions across social platforms, Atlus' BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville/Stoney Creek Records debut "Devil Ain't Done," is out today.

Over infectious grooves & melodies, the former truck driver's lyrics in "Devil Ain't Done" reflect themes of self-doubt & perseverance. Grappling with relatable struggles that so many empathize with, this new track expands on the singer-songwriter's mission to make music that is both universal and uniquely him.

"I believe that everyone runs into the devil at some point in their life, and sometimes it's the devil in your mind and sometimes it's the devil in your hometown. And where I grew up, he drove a nice car, had fast cash in his pockets, pills in the glove box, and he lived in the trailer next door. I spent most of my life avoiding that devil," explains Atlus. "Life is much better now, but the devil can find his way into any room. I just remind myself to keep being a good person and not give into the temptation."

Written by Atlus, David Garcia (who also co-produced the release with Andrew Baylis) and Geoff Warburton, "Devil Ain't Done" marks a new chapter in the groundswell of his career.

"Every time we introduce Atlus to someone new, there is an instant and passionate connection," says BMG America's President, Frontline Recordings Jon Loba. "He is a true poet, who powerfully and intimately chronicles the very real struggles and tragedies of life in a way that still leaves hope for a better day. While his journey and sound are specific, we have found that, even inside the label, he connects across age, gender and musical taste in an incredibly universal way. We could not be more excited to partner with him and his team in championing his music across the globe!"

"Music has always been personal to me. Everything I write either helps me work through something or tells a real story from my life," states Atlus. "The industry default is 'It's not personal, it's just business.' But that's never been true for me, and from day one [Jon] Loba, JoJamie [Hahr] and everyone at BMG have shown it's never been true for them either. It's clear we are truly on the same page. It IS personal and that is the way we do business."

Related Stories

News > Atlus