Bastille Delivers Ampersand Part Four

(Republic) An ampersand intimately and magically joins things together. "&" (Ampersand) is also the name of the beautiful, storytelling project from Bastille's Dan Smith - a collection of story songs that intertwine the lives and wide worlds of startling people.

Poets and artists, anthropologists and scientists, characters from religion and myth, outsiders and trailblazers have come to life across the & series in hushed, spellbinding sound worlds - a new twist on the melodic power for which Bastille have been adored for over a decade.

Today, the record reaches its poignant conclusion with Part Four. The EP continues the project's mission: to connect us through other people's stories and to find humanity in overlooked corners of history and myth.

From the modern outlaw love of "Bonnie & Clyde," to the fierce and powerful biblical retelling on "Bathsheba & Him," the introspection of "My Head & The Glass," and the confessional wrapped in myth "Bored & Overboard (Pandora's Box)", Part Four brings together bold new tales with bonus live recordings from ARTE's intimate Turner Gallery sessions. These incredible performances include some of the album's most striking moments.

With Part Four, Bastille Presents closes this chapter of the & project as it began: telling stories that disappear into other lives rather than into ourselves, leaving listeners with a reminder of the humanity that can shimmer as a consequence. Stream it here

"&" (AMPERSAND), PART FOUR TRACKLIST:

"Bonnie & Clyde"

"Bathsheba & Him"

"My Head & The Glass"

"Bored & Overboard (Pandora's Box)"

"Good Grief (ARTE Live at Turner Contemporary)"

"Eve & Paradise Lost (ARTE Live at Turner Contemporary)"

"Leonard & Marianne (ARTE Live at Turner Contemporary)"

"Zheng Yi Sao & Questions For Her (ARTE Live at Turner Contemporary)"

