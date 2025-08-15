Cardi B Releases 'Imaginary Playerz' Video

(Atlantic) Cardi B releases "Imaginary Playerz" out now, the second offering from her highly anticipated upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama? available everywhere September 19th.

Released today, the track is produced by DJ SwanQo, Sean Island, and OctaneThisThatGas, with a companion video directed by Cardi B and Patience Foster. To celebrate the launch of "Imaginary Playerz," Cardi B will be taking over Apple Music Radio from their new Los Angeles studio for one hour of programming curated by Cardi herself. Fans can listen live at http://apple.co/am-studios.

In partnership with her joint venture, Cardi has sold-out different limited edition merch box sets including an exclusive WWE collaboration. The recently launched alternate cover art and "Imaginary Playerz" merch box sets are available now in limited quantities only at CardiB.com.

Fresh off the heels of her showstopping WWE hosting debut at SummerSlam on August 2nd, Cardi hit the stage previewing new music from her forthcoming album, furthering the anticipation of its upcoming release. To kick off this new era, she dropped her first track "Outside," available everywhere now. "Outside" debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 becoming her 13th Top 10 hit. In addition, "Outside" peaked at #1 on Apple Music during its release weekend, marking her first #1 since the multi-platinum "Up."

The fiery new anthem release follows her appearance at the Cannes Spotify Beach Party on Wednesday, June 18th, where she debuted "Outside" live for the very first time. She also performed at LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn, NY, on Thursday, June 27th, where she was introduced by special guest Scarlet Envy-creating an iconic onstage moment.

"Enough (Miami)," released in March 2024, was a blazing track and the perfect record to kick off the spring break season. "Enough (Miami)" was accompanied by a high-octane companion visual (directed by: Patience Harding) following Cardi's previous release, "Like What (Freestyle)." Both records served as the follow-up to a groundbreaking collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "Bongos." Prior to "Bongos," the pair released the historic and viral sensation, "WAP." In 2020, this hit song (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" affirmed Cardi B as one of Apple Music's most popular artists of all time, earning the platform's highest-ever debut by a female artist as well as the fastest song in Apple Music history by a female artist to peak at #1. It also went #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, peaked at #1 on rhythmic radio, and rose to #2 on urban radio. "WAP" also won Favorite Song - Rap / Hip-Hop at the American Music Awards and won Best Collaboration and Video of the Year at the BET Awards. It was also nominated for Collaboration of the Year at the American Music Awards, nominated for five categories at the MTV Video Music Awards, and nominated for Best Music Video at the iHeart Music Awards. The visual has now reached over 550M views and the audio now has over 3.7B streams.

