Cardi B Releases 'Imaginary Playerz' Video

(Atlantic) Cardi B releases "Imaginary Playerz" out now, the second offering from her highly anticipated upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama? available everywhere September 19th.
Released today, the track is produced by DJ SwanQo, Sean Island, and OctaneThisThatGas, with a companion video directed by Cardi B and Patience Foster. To celebrate the launch of "Imaginary Playerz," Cardi B will be taking over Apple Music Radio from their new Los Angeles studio for one hour of programming curated by Cardi herself. Fans can listen live at http://apple.co/am-studios.
In partnership with her joint venture, Cardi has sold-out different limited edition merch box sets including an exclusive WWE collaboration. The recently launched alternate cover art and "Imaginary Playerz" merch box sets are available now in limited quantities only at CardiB.com.
Fresh off the heels of her showstopping WWE hosting debut at SummerSlam on August 2nd, Cardi hit the stage previewing new music from her forthcoming album, furthering the anticipation of its upcoming release. To kick off this new era, she dropped her first track "Outside," available everywhere now. "Outside" debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 becoming her 13th Top 10 hit. In addition, "Outside" peaked at #1 on Apple Music during its release weekend, marking her first #1 since the multi-platinum "Up."
The fiery new anthem release follows her appearance at the Cannes Spotify Beach Party on Wednesday, June 18th, where she debuted "Outside" live for the very first time. She also performed at LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn, NY, on Thursday, June 27th, where she was introduced by special guest Scarlet Envy-creating an iconic onstage moment.
"Enough (Miami)," released in March 2024, was a blazing track and the perfect record to kick off the spring break season. "Enough (Miami)" was accompanied by a high-octane companion visual (directed by: Patience Harding) following Cardi's previous release, "Like What (Freestyle)." Both records served as the follow-up to a groundbreaking collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "Bongos." Prior to "Bongos," the pair released the historic and viral sensation, "WAP." In 2020, this hit song (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" affirmed Cardi B as one of Apple Music's most popular artists of all time, earning the platform's highest-ever debut by a female artist as well as the fastest song in Apple Music history by a female artist to peak at #1. It also went #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, peaked at #1 on rhythmic radio, and rose to #2 on urban radio. "WAP" also won Favorite Song - Rap / Hip-Hop at the American Music Awards and won Best Collaboration and Video of the Year at the BET Awards. It was also nominated for Collaboration of the Year at the American Music Awards, nominated for five categories at the MTV Video Music Awards, and nominated for Best Music Video at the iHeart Music Awards. The visual has now reached over 550M views and the audio now has over 3.7B streams.
Alter Bridge Launching The Blackbird Festival
Musicians Buzz As Oasis Launches Reunion Tour
Cardi B Announces Sophomore Album With New Single 'Outside'
Cardi B Returns With New Single 'Outside'
Megadeth Announce Final Album and Will Launch Farewell Tour- KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors- Goose Surprise Release New Album- more
Foreigner Launching Orchestral Tour- Dance Gavin Dance Team Up With George Clinton For 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'- Radiohead Live Album- more
Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'- Hear Alternative Version Of John Prine's 'Ain't Hurtin' Nobody'- Karley Scott Collins 'Girlfriend'-
Maroon 5 And Lil Wayne Share 'Love Is Like' Video- Cardi B Releases 'Imaginary Playerz' Video- The Chainsmokers Team With Anna Sofia For 'Helium'- more
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
OneRepublic Get Retrospective With 'The Collection'
See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video
The Cranberries 'No Need To Argue' Expanded For 30th Anniversary
Paradise Lost Streaming 'Tyrants Serenade' Video
I Prevail Unleash New Single 'Annihilate Me'
Robert Plant Releases New Saving Grace Single 'Gospel Plough'
Van Halen Share Wembley Stadium Performance Of 'Feelin'
Dream Theater Announce Parasomnia: The Graphic Album