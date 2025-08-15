DDG Releases New Single 'Tight End'

(TFG) Multi-platinum hip hop star DDG releases his latest single "Tight End" today. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the track's release since DDG began teasing it on his Twitch channel. It comes ahead of his latest Twitch adventure, the "Are You My Ball?" dating show, which will hold auditions in Houston (today, 8/15), Atlanta (8/16), and Los Angeles (8/17).

It takes its name from his recent viral hit "That's My Ball." The song's refrain ("that's my ball"), a catch phrase for someone's love interest, has become a popular saying after DDG coined the term during Streamer University. It even has been widely used on the recent season of Love Island USA, highlighting it's virality.

"Tight End" is just the latest release from prolific hip-hop artist, following his innovative May album blame the chat. On the heels of his unprecedented week-long Twitch "HIT-A-THON," DDG cemented his status as "one of the most powerful streamers in Hip-Hop" (Complex) by livestreaming the album's creation 24/7 for seven days, inviting fans to shape the music in real time. Viewers offered input on lyrics, beats, and arrangements while watching collaborators like Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, BIA, DaBaby, and Wiz Khalifa drop by to record. The event made him the #1 live channel on Twitch worldwide and set a new subscription milestone. blame the chat features the viral fan favorite "pink dreads," which kicked off the campaign at the start of 2025.

With over 1.5 billion streams, multiple RIAA-certified hits-including "I'm Geekin," "Arguments," "Hood Melody," and the double-platinum smash "Moonwalking in Calabasas"-plus a XXL Freshman Class cover and a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 for music, DDG continues to push hip-hop into bold new territory.

