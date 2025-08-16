Don McLean's Live in Manchester (1991) Released Digitally

(2911) Don McLean is bringing his classic Live in Manchester concert to the digital world for the first time. StarVista Music has released McLean's Live in Manchester (1991) performance across YouTube and all major streaming platforms. Previously available only as a 2 CD/DVD physical set, this 1991 concert - recorded at Manchester's historic Free Trade Hall - has been "lost for over 20 years" until its 2014 remastered release. Now, fans worldwide can experience the magic of that night in high-quality digital audio and video.

Recorded on October 22, 1991, before a sold-out crowd at the Free Trade Hall, 'Live in Manchester' captures Don McLean "in peak form" performing an expansive set of hits and fan favorites. The concert remained unreleased for decades - "lost for over 20 years" - until the master tapes were rediscovered and restored for a 2014 archival CD/DVD release. That release marked the first ever audio and video availability of this show, and it quickly became a treasured collector's item. Now, through StarVista's distribution deal with McLean, the entire concert is being made available on digital platforms for the first time, enabling a new generation to enjoy its legendary performances.

Fans can look forward to over 90 minutes of music, including McLean's iconic originals and beloved covers. The Live in Manchester set list spans his career - from chart-topping classics "American Pie" and "Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)" to other hits like "Crying" and "Castles in the Air," all delivered with the songwriting legend's unmistakable voice and charm McLean also pays tribute to his musical roots with covers such as Buddy Holly's "Everyday," making this concert a time capsule of folk-rock excellence. "Song favorites include his classics 'American Pie,' 'Vincent,' 'Crying' and 'Castles in the Air'," as noted in the original release. With the new digital rollout, long-time listeners and first-time fans alike can stream or download these performances on services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and watch the concert on YouTube in high definition.

Don McLean on Bringing 'Live in Manchester' to Digital: "It's hard to believe this concert was sitting unheard for so long - it was a special night for me in 1991," says Don McLean, reflecting on the Manchester performance. "I remember the electricity in that hall. We were in Manchester, but the energy felt like everybody in the world was singing along. I played everything from 'American Pie' to Buddy Holly's 'Everyday' - Buddy was one of my heroes, so opening with his song was my tribute to the roots of rock 'n' roll. I'm thrilled that, thanks to StarVista, fans everywhere can now experience this show as if they were there. It's like unlocking a time capsule - the music sounds just as fresh and alive today, and I can't wait for people to enjoy it on their favorite streaming platforms."

StarVista's team is equally excited about the release. Tom Hemesath, Vice President of Sales at StarVista Music, comments: "Don McLean is an American music icon, and we're honored to partner with him in bringing this legendary concert to digital platforms. Fans have been asking for 'Live in Manchester' in streaming format for years, and we're delighted to finally deliver. This release is a perfect example of what StarVista strives for - preserving classic performances and making them accessible to audiences everywhere. Don's performance in Manchester captures him at his best, and whether you've loved his music for decades or are just discovering it, you're in for a real treat. We look forward to working with Don on more projects like this and continuing to share his unparalleled catalog with the world." Check it out here

Related Stories

Don McLean Inspired Children's Book 'Vincent: Starry Starry Night' Wins 2025 IBPA Book Award

Don McLean Remasters 3 Classic Albums

Home Free Team With Don McLean for Reimagined 'Vincent'

Don McLean Releases New Single 'The Gypsy Road'

News > Don McLean