Hauser Reimagines Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?'

(CJ) World-class cellist Hauser, celebrated for transcending boundaries in classical crossover, unveils his soul-stirring rendition of What Was I Made For?, the Oscar-winning hit by Billie Eilish and Finneas from the Barbie Movie.

Accompanying today's release is a new music video. Reimagined as a solo cello piece, this release is paired with a visually striking music video that finds Hauser at his most expressive, channeling the song's vulnerability and depth through his unmistakable artistry and cinematic touch.

This is the latest single from Hauser's forthcoming album Cinema, out September 12, 2025 via Sony Music Masterworks and available for pre-order here. This release marks a highlight in Hauser's cinematic-aligned discography, offering a poignant tribute to one of the most emotionally resonant pop ballads of recent years.

What Was I Made For? joins a powerful lineup of iconic themes on Cinema, including Le Vent, Le Cri, the Mission: Impossible theme, Phantom of the Opera's Music Of The Night, A Time For Us, and Writing's on the Wall, the Oscar-winning song from Spectre.

Cinema is a sweeping homage to some of the most unforgettable film melodies ever written. Featuring 25 tracks recorded with the prestigious London Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Robert Ziegler, the album spans decades of cinematic history, reinventing classic themes through Hauser's lush, emotional interpretations. From the sweeping drama of Tara's Theme from Gone with the Wind to the contemporary melancholy of Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For from Barbie, the selections highlight both the grandeur and intimacy of film music.

The album also features romantic themes from Somewhere in Time and Out of Africa, as well as deeply personal renditions of hidden gems by legendary European composers, including Nino Rota, Francis Lai, Luis Bacalov, and Vangelis. While Hauser previously explored film and television music with 2CELLOS on their album Score, Cinema marks his first solo foray into this genre, offering a more introspective and curated collection that reflects his own cinematic passions.

HAUSER recently concluded his second solo North American tour, The Rebel Is Back!, with a sold-out show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. The tour spanned major cities and venues, including Radio City Music Hall and The Greek Theater, among others. Following the success of his North American tour, HAUSER will bring his cinematic performances to Europe this fall, with shows planned in major cities across the continent,check https://hauserofficial.com for the exact cities and dates.

With Cinema, Hauser invites listeners on a deeply personal journey through the power of film music. "Some of these pieces are hidden jewels," he explains. "They may not be instantly recognizable to everyone, but I believe they'll become new favorites once people hear them through the lens of the cello."

Known for his flair, virtuosity, and global appeal, Hauser continues to push the boundaries of classical crossover, bringing orchestral music to new audiences with every performance. Cinema is his latest statement of artistry, cinematic emotion, and cultural celebration.

