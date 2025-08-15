HAYS Delivers 'Red Dirt Therapy' Video

(MPG) HAYS shared his new single "Red Dirt Therapy" via River House Artists. Co-written by HAYS alongside Larry McCoy (Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs), Quinn Loggins (Charlie Worsham) and singer-songwriter Todd Cameron, the cathartic song prescribes a hard dose of '90s country and the open road for getting over heartbreak.

HAYS on the new single: "This song came from a breakup that hit harder than other ones I've been through. The only thing that helped was riding some backroads with '90s country blaring, and I called that a little 'Red Dirt Therapy.' It is how I got through this breakup and most things in life. Hopefully, it helps some good ole boys who need it."

"Red Dirt Therapy" follows previous singles "Miss Take," "Calling It Now" and "Driving Myself Insane," which landed on a slew of playlists including Spotify's All New Country, Apple Music's New in Country, Amazon Music's Breakthrough Country, and Holler's Best New Country Songs. The 24-year-old artist from Jacksonville, FL spent the past year honing his craft by performing over 200 shows across the Southeast, developing a unique country rock sound that has drawn comparisons to artists like Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean.

After gaining traction on TikTok, including an acoustic video that racked up over 800K views. HAYS released his debut single "Lettin' Go" in March 2024. The track boasted over 100K streams within the first month of its release, and recent singles showcase his continued growth and commitment to his craft. HAYS has shared the stage with stars like Dylan Marlowe, Ella Langley, and Hudson Westbrook, continuing to make a name for himself in the country music scene.

Related Stories

HAYS Streams 'Driving Myself Insane'

News > HAYS