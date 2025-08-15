.

HAYS Delivers 'Red Dirt Therapy' Video

08-15-2025
HAYS Delivers 'Red Dirt Therapy' Video

(MPG) HAYS shared his new single "Red Dirt Therapy" via River House Artists. Co-written by HAYS alongside Larry McCoy (Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs), Quinn Loggins (Charlie Worsham) and singer-songwriter Todd Cameron, the cathartic song prescribes a hard dose of '90s country and the open road for getting over heartbreak.

HAYS on the new single: "This song came from a breakup that hit harder than other ones I've been through. The only thing that helped was riding some backroads with '90s country blaring, and I called that a little 'Red Dirt Therapy.' It is how I got through this breakup and most things in life. Hopefully, it helps some good ole boys who need it."

"Red Dirt Therapy" follows previous singles "Miss Take," "Calling It Now" and "Driving Myself Insane," which landed on a slew of playlists including Spotify's All New Country, Apple Music's New in Country, Amazon Music's Breakthrough Country, and Holler's Best New Country Songs. The 24-year-old artist from Jacksonville, FL spent the past year honing his craft by performing over 200 shows across the Southeast, developing a unique country rock sound that has drawn comparisons to artists like Brantley Gilbert and Jason Aldean.

After gaining traction on TikTok, including an acoustic video that racked up over 800K views. HAYS released his debut single "Lettin' Go" in March 2024. The track boasted over 100K streams within the first month of its release, and recent singles showcase his continued growth and commitment to his craft. HAYS has shared the stage with stars like Dylan Marlowe, Ella Langley, and Hudson Westbrook, continuing to make a name for himself in the country music scene.

Related Stories
HAYS Delivers 'Red Dirt Therapy' Video

HAYS Streams 'Driving Myself Insane'

News > HAYS

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Announce Final Album and Will Launch Farewell Tour- KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors- Goose Surprise Release New Album- more

Foreigner Launching Orchestral Tour- Dance Gavin Dance Team Up With George Clinton For 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'- Radiohead Live Album- more

Day In Country

Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'- Hear Alternative Version Of John Prine's 'Ain't Hurtin' Nobody'- Karley Scott Collins 'Girlfriend'-

-
Day In Pop

Maroon 5 And Lil Wayne Share 'Love Is Like' Video- Cardi B Releases 'Imaginary Playerz' Video- The Chainsmokers Team With Anna Sofia For 'Helium'- more

Reviews

On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2

Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties

Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland

Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures

Latest News

OneRepublic Get Retrospective With 'The Collection'

See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video

The Cranberries 'No Need To Argue' Expanded For 30th Anniversary

Paradise Lost Streaming 'Tyrants Serenade' Video

I Prevail Unleash New Single 'Annihilate Me'

Robert Plant Releases New Saving Grace Single 'Gospel Plough'

Van Halen Share Wembley Stadium Performance Of 'Feelin'

Dream Theater Announce Parasomnia: The Graphic Album