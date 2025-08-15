Hear Alternative Version Of John Prine's 'Ain't Hurtin' Nobody'

(OBR) Oh Boy Records is proud to release a newly unearthed alternate version of John Prine's fan favorite "Ain't Hurtin' Nobody," available today on all streaming platforms.

First appearing as the opening track on Prine's 1995 album Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings, the song's warm humor and breezy groove made it an instant classic. This alternate take, featured on the forthcoming Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings (Deluxe Edition) out September 12, offers a fresh perspective on the tune, highlighting the playful spontaneity and easy charm that defined the original sessions.

The alternate version joins five other rare recordings on the digital deluxe edition, including previously unreleased demos, acoustic versions, and the long-lost song "Hey Ah Nothin'." Together, these tracks pull back the curtain on one of the most creatively rich periods in Prine's career.

Originally produced by Howie Epstein of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings features an all-star cast, including Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, Carlene Carter, and Marianne Faithfull. The album flows from wry reflections like "Ain't Hurtin' Nobody" to the epic storytelling of "Lake Marie," a song Bob Dylan once called one of his favorites.

This release comes ahead of the final year of You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine, taking place in Nashville, October 9-12, 2025, benefiting The Hello in There Foundation

