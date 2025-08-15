I Prevail Unleash New Single 'Annihilate Me'

(BPM) Two-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band I Prevail released the new single "Annihilate Me." This is the fourth single off their upcoming record, Violent Nature, set for release September 19th via Fearless Records. With the news, they put out an accompanying lyric video.

With a slow-burn intensity that erupts into a cathartic chorus, "Annihilate Me" showcases I Prevail at their most emotionally raw and sonically powerful. The track builds with haunting precision before unleashing a hard-hitting, anthemic release that fans of heavy music will feel in their bones. With emotional depth and explosive energy, this isn't just another rock song, it's a purge.

Frontman Eric Vanlerberghe shared his thoughts on the new track: "'Annihilate Me' feels like one of the most I Prevail songs on the album. It's about opening yourself up over and over again only to keep getting cut down, but regardless of how many times you've been pushed down you're going to push yourself further - even if that means your own annihilation."

Previous singles off the record include the vulnerable track "Rain," the steadfast anthem "Into Hell," and their heaviest song to date, "Violent Nature." These singles mark a major turning point for the band as they usher in a new chapter with Vanlerberghe as the only lead singer tackling both clean and unclean vocals.

The entire record was produced by the band's bass player Jon Eberhard, and it boasts a total of ten hard-hitting tracks you can find below.

Violent Nature Track List

1. Synthetic Soul

2. NWO

3. Pray

4. Annihilate Me

5. Violent Nature

6. Rain

7. Into Hell

8. Crimson & Clover

9. God

10. Stay Away

