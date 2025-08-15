Jordan Davis Talks 'Learn The Hard Way' Duets and More

(SiriusXM) Jordan Davis recently spoke with host Cody Alan on SiriusXM's The Highway, promoting his new album, Learn the Hard Way. During the interview, he talks about balancing life as a father and being a musician. He also reflects on his collaborations with Carly Pearce, Marcus King and Luke Bryan.

Read and excerpt below where Jordan Davis on 'Learn The Hard Way' Duets

Cody Alan: I want to ask about duets on this project, "Learn the Hard Way" because you've got a couple really killer ones. One with Marcus King and then one with Carly Pearce. What about the one with Marcus first?

Jordan Davis Yeah, man, "Louisiana Stick." That one is, that's one that, one of my favorite songs off the record. I'm a huge fan of Marcus from vocals, guitar, playing, like just a great guy. That one has got a little bit of Louisiana on it, so, I'm really excited for y'all to hear that one. And then Carly Pearce is on one. Carly was one of my oldest friends in Nashville, and we've always talked about doing a song together, and just wanted to make sure that it was the right one. And so this one, this one felt like it.

Cody Alan: When's the first time you remember meeting Carly?

Jordan Davis: So it was, so I moved to Nashville in 2012, and I moved into this little house in West Nashville, and kind of met like my community of songwriters. And I was bartending one night and we come to the house and there's some people at the house playing guitar and singing. And I walk in and I hear Carly just singing on the couch with some friends. And I was like, "Who is that?" I was like, "Goodness gracious, that girl's really good." And they all looked at me like, "Dude, that's Carly Pearce. You don't know who that is?" And that was even back then, everybody could kind of see it. So yeah, that was the first night I met Carly, and now here we are a few years later and have a song together. So it's been pretty, pretty cool.

Cody Alan: Check out the new collabs on the brand new or collabs. I can't, is it Co-lab, collab?

Jordan Davis: I thought we squashed this, Cody.

Cody Alan: Collabs. I think collaborations

Jordan Davis: Yeah. Collabs. Collaborations. Okay. I see what you're doing. Okay, now that makes a little more sense. All right. Yeah, yeah.

Cody Alan: Our Carly-labs. Anyway. Let's move on to another big collab. What is it again?

Jordan Davis: Collab.

Cody Alan: That's it. Alright.

Jordan Davis: Say crayon. Say crayon right now.

Cody Alan: Crayon. Crayon. Crayon. Crayon. I love "Buy Dirt" with you and Luke Bryan. Obviously, you know, probably your signature hit up till now. You got some more to make sure. But, that is the one that was such a smash. Tell me about making that one with Luke and really what it was like working with him.

Jordan Davis: Yeah. I mean, Luke is, what you see is, that's Luke Bryan. Like it is, that is the funniest human being I've ever been around, extremely talented. You know, I wrote that kind of, Luke was making a record and we were kind of thinking about like, pitching it to him. So, you know, "Luke's in the process right now of recording, so like, maybe we send this to him and then we finish it." And I was like, "Guys, I can't let this song go. I'm sorry." And then it was just like in the back of my head, I was like, "Well, maybe I should just text Luke and see if he wants to sing on it with me." And I just sat there for two days with like Luke's open text open like, "Hmm, what'd I say? How do I do this?" You know? And eventually, you know, sent it over to him and he must have literally listened to the song immediately on getting it and sent it back and was like, "Yeah, when do you want me to sing on it?" And the whole process was super easy. He's such a pro and become a buddy and it is still my biggest song I put out.

