Karley Scott Collins Flipping The Script With New Track 'Girlfriend'

(Sony Music Nashville) Karley Scott Collins is taking control and flipping the script on her new track, "Girlfriend," available now. "On the surface, you'd think 'Girlfriend' was about being in love with someone who just wants to talk to you about how they're in love with someone else. In reality, I wrote this song because I was dating someone who told me about a date he went on with someone else before me," shared Collins. "I told my friends Alex Kline and Summer Overstreet about it, and we had a lot of fun making up a story about her being pretty dang cool. So, whoever she is, I hope she is funny, does listen to Nirvana, and reads indie poetry - cause if all that's true, she's way too cool for that guy anyways."

The sassy kiss-off is the latest peek into Collins' debut album Flight Risk, which is slated for release Sept. 26. Collins' creative fingerprint graces every aspect of the project, where she and Grammy Award-winning collaborator Nathan Chapman co-produced and played nearly every instrument throughout - Collins even picked up banjo, violin and bass during the sessions. She learned how to engineer in the studio, making sure every note was a personal and raw reflection of her journey. From start to finish, Collins speaks with the hard-earned wisdom of a soul twice her age, unafraid to lay bare the truths gathered in just 25 years of living, loving and learning.

Collins has been heavily touring throughout the year and last night hit the stage at Taylor Sheridan's The Run For a Million in Las Vegas. Tomorrow, she'll open for Jon Pardi at the Missouri State Fair and starting Sept. 10 will be back on the road as she continues Keith Urban's HIGH AND ALIVE TOUR 2025 through Canada and the U.S. The 41-city tour concludes Oct. 17 in Nashville.

