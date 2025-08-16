KenTheMan Returns With 'Anyways, Whatever'

(TFG) Houston's own KenTheMan is back with another unapologetic anthem, "Anyways, Whatever", produced by D.A Got That Dope. This new single cements her status as that girl, confident, and unbothered, delivering that bold energy her fans know and love. Ken has taken the reins of her career, navigating the independent artist path with remarkable ease, poise, and undeniable power. She continues to set her own terms and raise the bar for what's possible on her own and the new audio is a testament to just that. "Anyways, Whatever" is available now on all streaming platforms.

"Anyways, Whatever," captures KenTheMan's signature mix of slick lyricism and undeniable confidence. It is the anthem for anyone moving on their own terms and still being that girl. Her powerful delivery and catchy hook make it clear she's here to stay. The single arrives fresh off of her Kinda Famous Tour, a North American Tour that saw sold out shows and high-energy performances across the country. An even larger highlight, the viral rapper sold out 14 of the 16 cities further solidifying her place as one of hip-hop's leading talents connecting with audiences from coast to coast. Her breakout hit "First" has now surpassed 23.5 million streams, and with the Kinda Famous Deluxe on the way, KenTheMan is showing no signs of slowing down.

Ken's credentials speak volumes about her undeniable impact, from earning her rightful place in the prestigious 2022 XXL Freshman Class cover to generating over 200 million streams across all platforms since her explosive arrival on the scene. She's consistently proven that her talent transcends fleeting trends. With each release, she continues to elevate her craft while staying true to herself. KenTheMan's sharp flows and undeniable stage presence have made her one of the most exciting voices in female rap today.

