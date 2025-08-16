Kodak Black Delivers 'Imma Shoot' Video

(ICLG) Kodak Black drops "Imma Shoot," a solemn but subtly catchy single that finds the Pompano Beach star in documentarian mode, telling raw stories from the streets.

Kodak teased "Imma Shoot" on his socials, racking up over 2.75 million plays across TikTok previews and drawing favorable comparisons from fans and peers alike to his massive 2021 hit "Super Gremlin," which climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has 325 million views on YouTube alone. The new song is similarly built on a memorable pitched-up vocal loop and features Kodak spitting his grittiest bars, detailing bleak realities with an all-seeing eye and years of hard-won wisdom.

With its sweeping orchestration and cracking drums, "Imma Shoot" carves out a similar sonic space as Kodak's July single, "By Myself" with South Florida risers DJ E Money and G6reddot. That track samples the iconic strings from Fabolous and Ne-Yo's 2007 hit, "Make Me Better" - in honor of that connection, Ne-Yo himself made a cameo in the "By Myself" video alongside influencer Big SLM TY.

Last month, Kodak received the key to his home city, Pompano Beach, Florida, in recognition of his significant generosity and positive impact on the community over the years. He marked the occasion with a celebratory new song and locally shot video, "Keys To The City." He's also recently popped up on singles by Rich the Kid ("Rain Snow") and NFL star Antonio "AB" Brown ("I LUV ALL THE OPPS"). In early 2025, he shared the heartbreak-themed Valentine's Day drop "Single Again" backed with "Cluck."

Kodak entered the year with serious momentum, dropping three full-length projects in less than two months at the end of 2024. On Christmas Day, Kodak stuffed stockings with Gift for the Streets, a star-studded affair featuring Lil Yachty, Veeze, Rob49, Taylor So Made, No Limit Records OG C-Murder, DJ E Money, and more, not to mention a partial Hot Boys reunion between Juvenile and BG.

Before all that, Kodak was focused on his record label Vulture Love's first official project, Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies on Earth, which dropped last summer featuring contributions from VVSNCE, Lil Crix, G6reddot, GorditoFlo, Big Fredo, Jay Dirty, Taji Akeil, and more.

