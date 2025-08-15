Liam St. John Gives Fans A Taste Of Man Of The North With 'Trouble'

(MPG) Roots-rock rambler Liam St. John shared his hell-raising new single "Trouble." The track is the latest to release off his debut studio album Man Of The North due out September 5th through Big Loud Rock. A swampy, grungy number, "Trouble" finds St. John amidst a rock-tinged bender as he ties one on and attempts to exercise his demons.
"They say it's darkest before the dawn, and trouble is the point in the album and in my life where I reached my darkest days" said St. John. "They never tell you how dark it is down at rock bottom."
"Trouble" follows the release of the album's gritty title track "Man Of The North," which kickstarts with a fiddle line straight out of the 1890s before ramshackle percussion, slippery slide guitar, and St. John's powerful voice give the song a swaggering edge. Wide Open Country called it "a powerful song that I can't get enough of."
Man Of the North arrives after months of teasing new singles, amassing significant buzz with over 90 million streams worldwide, vivacious festival appearances, and coast-to-coast touring with artists such as ZZ Ward and Dexter and the Moonrocks. He recently made his debut at CMA Fest, which prompted Celeb Secrets to name him "one of the most exciting rising voices in rock-tinged Americana" followed by an appearance at Lollapalooza. Next week, he'll make his UK debut as a featured performer at Leicestershire's The Long Road Festival which will kick off his extensive 50+ date Man Of The North Headline Tour in support of the upcoming record.
