Mariah The Scientist Shares 'Hearts Sold Separately' Album Trailer

(Epic) With HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, arriving August 22, Mariah The Scientist steps into her most ambitious chapter yet, a fully self-written body of work that blurs the lines between personal confessions and cinematic storytelling.

The album's trailer, released today, stars Mariah alongside Michelle "Chelly" Bissainthe (Love Island) and rapper Karrahhooo in a short film that expands on the striking military narrative first introduced in Mariah's "Burning Blue" music video. Under the command of a hard-edged sergeant (coincidentally, played by her sister, manager, Morgan Buckles), the trio navigates the rules and risks of love, until Karrahbooo's character breaks rank in dramatic fashion.

This moment comes in a career-making year for the Atlanta-born singer-songwriter. A prolific writer who authored every song on the project, Mariah now holds two singles on the Billboard Hot 100, a very first for her, and a feat that few artists achieve before an album's release. Her breakout hit, "Burning Blue," climbed to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, reached No. 2 on the Billboard U.S. R&B chart, and made her the first female soloist to top the Apple Music chart in 2025. Certified RIAA Gold in July, the track has resonated globally, cementing its place as her biggest success to date.

Her follow-up single, the Kali Uchis-featured "Is It a Crime" also landed on the Hot 100, giving Mariah back to back charting singles and settling the stage for HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY to make a definitive statement. The two singles off the project, give Mariah two bonafide hit records on her still-to-be-released fourth studio album - her second with Epic Records.

"I'm dead serious about this love sh*t," Mariah told Complex earlier this year, a sentiment that runs through the album's DNA. Every track reflects her unflinching approach to love and truth, a quality that has earned her one of the most loyal fanbases in contemporary R&B.

Mariah was recently inducted to The Recording Academy's 2025 New Membership Class and recently served as the keynote speaker to the sold-out ENVSN Festival in New York City this month. The proud ATL singer-songwriter is firing on all cylinders ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated new album. Watch the HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY trailer below:

