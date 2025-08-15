Maroon 5 And Lil Wayne Share 'Love Is Like' Video

(ICLG) Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning Diamond-certified band Maroon 5 proudly release their highly anticipated eighth studio album, Love Is Like (Interscope).

To mark the album's release, the band has also unveiled the music video for the standout title track, "Love Is Like," featuring hip hop legend Lil Wayne. The new single delivers a dynamic and high-energy anthem complimented by Lil Wayne's distinctive flow.

Accompanying the track is a playful music video directed by Aerin Moreno (Tate McRae, Tyla) that follows the band through a whirlwind day on the streets of New York City.

To accompany the new album, the band will embark on a national U.S. arena tour that will kick off this fall (please see full tour routing below). Tickets are on sale now. The 23-date Live Nation promoted run will visit major markets coast to coast, including a hometown show at Los Angeles' Kia Forum and a stop at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, before concluding on November 25 in Detroit, MI. Claire Rosinkranz will be direct support on all tour dates.

