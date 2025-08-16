Molly Gordon and Blake Mills Team For 'Islands in the Stream' Cover

(twnty three) Actor, screenwriter, and director Molly Gordon and producer and multi-instrumentalist Blake Mills share their duet, "Islands in the Stream," featured in the Sony Pictures Classics film Oh, Hi!, which was also produced and co-conceived by Gordon alongside writer and director Sophie Brooks.
Gordon and Mills deliver a fresh and intimate take on the beloved classic, originally written by the Bee Gees and made famous by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.
Gordon shares the story behind her and Mills' version: "When Sophie and I were developing OH, HI! and she came up with the dream sequence, she mentioned that she planned to ask her friend Blake Mills to help us out. I tried to play it very cool, but I was secretly freaking out inside as he is my favorite artist. Working with Blake exceeded any expectation. We only had a couple of hours to record the cover, but we had an immediate language - and again, I tried to hide how much of a dream those few hours were.
I feel so lucky that we get to honor one of my favorite songs with this witchy, folk version. I hope other people might sing this to themselves when they are trying to cast a spell to make someone love them (but also hope that they might discover that they shouldn't have to do that ha!)."
Says Mills of the collaboration: "I thoroughly enjoyed the entire process of working on this with Molly Gordon and Sophie Brooks. We got to take this song to the moon - fitting for its usage in the film - and I think we ended up with something that truly stands on its own merits."
