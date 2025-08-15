Paradise Lost Streaming 'Tyrants Serenade' Video

(NBR) Paradise Lost have debuted their riveting 3rd single 'Tyrants Serenade,' a 4+ minute goth metal opus of epic proportions and bleak new staple in the band's celebrated catalogue. The standout track is found on their eagerly awaited album Ascension, out September 19th from Nuclear Blast Records.

Giving context to the song, vocalist Nick Holmes says: "Observing the death of an individual, and subsequently, how the transition of seasons evokes fond memories. The God of Malevolence serves as an internal voice to dismantle those cherished memories and reintroduces the initial anguish of loss."

On one of their boldest singles to date, Paradise Lost meld crunchy riffs and soaring guitar melodies with juxtaposing anthemic clean and harsh vocals. The memorable new track is accompanied by a stunning video directed by longtime collaborator Ash Pears (Host, Bloodbath, Katatonia).

