Paradise Lost Streaming 'Tyrants Serenade' Video

(NBR) Paradise Lost have debuted their riveting 3rd single 'Tyrants Serenade,' a 4+ minute goth metal opus of epic proportions and bleak new staple in the band's celebrated catalogue. The standout track is found on their eagerly awaited album Ascension, out September 19th from Nuclear Blast Records.
Giving context to the song, vocalist Nick Holmes says: "Observing the death of an individual, and subsequently, how the transition of seasons evokes fond memories. The God of Malevolence serves as an internal voice to dismantle those cherished memories and reintroduces the initial anguish of loss."
On one of their boldest singles to date, Paradise Lost meld crunchy riffs and soaring guitar melodies with juxtaposing anthemic clean and harsh vocals. The memorable new track is accompanied by a stunning video directed by longtime collaborator Ash Pears (Host, Bloodbath, Katatonia).
Paradise Lost Announce New Album With 'Silence Like The Grave' Video
Bastille Recruits Simone Ahsley For 'Eve & Paradise Lost' Short Film
Singled Out: Luke Warm and The Cold Ones' Paradise Lost
Bloodbath Postpone North American Tour
Megadeth Announce Final Album and Will Launch Farewell Tour- KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors- Goose Surprise Release New Album- more
Foreigner Launching Orchestral Tour- Dance Gavin Dance Team Up With George Clinton For 'Space Cow Initiation Ritual'- Radiohead Live Album- more
Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'- Hear Alternative Version Of John Prine's 'Ain't Hurtin' Nobody'- Karley Scott Collins 'Girlfriend'-
Maroon 5 And Lil Wayne Share 'Love Is Like' Video- Cardi B Releases 'Imaginary Playerz' Video- The Chainsmokers Team With Anna Sofia For 'Helium'- more
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
OneRepublic Get Retrospective With 'The Collection'
See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video
The Cranberries 'No Need To Argue' Expanded For 30th Anniversary
Paradise Lost Streaming 'Tyrants Serenade' Video
I Prevail Unleash New Single 'Annihilate Me'
Robert Plant Releases New Saving Grace Single 'Gospel Plough'
Van Halen Share Wembley Stadium Performance Of 'Feelin'
Dream Theater Announce Parasomnia: The Graphic Album