Sabrina Sterling Delivers Emotionally Raw 'Ramona' EP

(Columbia) 20-year-old singer-songwriter Sabrina Sterling releases her debut EP Ramona - an emotionally raw, seven-song portrait of growing up, letting go, and telling the truth. Listen here.

Born and raised in San Diego, Sabrina grew up in a tumultuous household, an experience she confronts head-on in Ramona. The title track, inspired by her decision to cut ties with her father, has already struck a deep chord online, with a viral live performance from her tour with Lyn Lapid surpassing over a million views on TikTok to date. Now living on her own in Los Angeles for the first time, she reflects on heartbreak, quiet victories, and the growing pains that have shaped her so far.

Primarily written by Sabrina, the EP features contributions from Philip Etherington (Lizzy McAlpine, Laufey), Cooper Holzman (LISA, Mon Rovia), Ian Franzino (One Direction, Alesso), Andrew Haas (Thomas Rhett, Teddy Swims), and Brandon Colbein (RAYE, ZAYN). Across the tracklist, she transforms blurred memories and buried feelings into vivid, unfiltered storytelling - from the grit of focus track "Rot" to the wistful closure of "Mark on the Radio" and the bittersweet acceptance of "Believe in Ghosts."

Alongside the release, Sabrina also shared three visuals, watch "Rot", "Mark on the Radio", and "Believe in Ghosts". To celebrate the EP, Sabrina will be hosting two in-person fan events in Los Angeles (8/15) and New York City (8/27), plus a virtual fan hang on 8/18.

With Ramona, Sabrina opens the door to her world - and this is just the beginning.

