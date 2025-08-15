See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video

(SRO) Alt rock favorites Yellowcard is releasing their fourth single today, "Bedroom Posters" off of their highly anticipated album Better Days while their lead single and title track "Better Days" continues to top the charts reaching number 4 in Alt rock this week.

Better Days is the band's first full feature length album in almost a decade and will be available on October 10th. This highly anticipated album is produced as well as executive produced by Travis Barker with Barker playing drums on every song. Currently "Better Days" and "honestly I" and "Take What you Want" have accumulated over 6.4 million global streams since the release.

The single "Bedroom Posters" is for anyone who holds memories to their hometown near and dear. Lead vocalist Ryan Key says " Have you ever come back to visit your hometown and felt crushed by all the memories that led up to the day you left? Have you ever felt like settling down somewhere meant giving up your dream? If so Bedroom Posters is for you.

This new album brings forth the best of the guys with a renewed passion for the music they make. The band agreed that making a new album was pointless unless it was the best of their career. They refused to rush the process and for the first time gave themselves permission to ask for help. Ryan Mendez invited his long time friend Nick Long into the writing sessions and it was through Long that Barker became part of the project, coming on board to play drums and produce the whole album.

"I started the record as one version of myself and came out the other side changed," says front man Ryan Key who credits Barker with a significant impact on his personal and creative studio breakthroughs. "I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again."

Once ubiquitous on MTV and the Billboard Hot 100, the Vans Warped Tour veterans, whose first two albums produced double-platinum and gold title tracks, sound fully recharged and revitalized in 2025 with a co headlining tour, The Maxium Fun Tour with A Day to Remember which begins September 5th through November 22nd with stops on both the Warped Tour and When We Were Young Festival. A complete tour schedule below.

Formed in Jacksonville FL in 1997, Yellowcard became one of the most influential bands in the 2000's alternative rock scene. Known for blending high energy pop punk with a signature violin twist, their 2003 breakthrough Ocean Avenue is certified Platinum with the title track now certified 2 times platinum. With over 4 million albums sold worldwide and over 1 billion streams, the band is poised for continued success on this new endeavor. After disbanding in 2017, Yellowcard reunited in 2022 entering into a new creative era and a year packed with a global tour to support it.

