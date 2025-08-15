Singled Out: Diane King's Love Like This

(Day in Country) Americana/country-folk artist Diane King just released her new single "Love Like This", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song, which comes from her 'SKY' project. Here is the story:

I had picked the 10 songs for the album. My co-producer, Stephan Oberhoff, and I were working our way through recording tracks for each song. We had 7 or 8 of the songs started, and I began to feel we needed to adjust the selection.

I thought about it for a couple days and then talked to Stephan. I told him, "I think we need another up-tempo. Swap it out for one of the slow songs." We talked through it, and he agreed. He asked me if I had anything in my catalog that would work. I told him I would look through my stuff to see what I had.

At our next recording session, he immediately asked me if I had anything for us to listen to and choose from. Very nonchalantly, I told him, "Well, I have this song, 'Love Like This,' and it might work."

Stephan asked me to play it for him, so I grabbed my guitar and sang it from top to bottom. I couldn't really get a read on him while I was singing it, but when I finished, he quickly turned his chair toward me and said, "Are you kidding me? You actually thought about NOT including this? It's amazing! This song is a HIT!"

So, we added it to the final 10 songs on the SKY project. When we started recording the tracks, the musicians loved it, too! It quickly made its way to being one of the obvious singles of the project.

