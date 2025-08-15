Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'

(The GreenRoom) Multi-platinum entertainer Russell Dickerson drops the title track from his highly anticipated fourth studio album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, arriving Aug. 22 (via Triple Tigers).

Co-written with longtime collaborators Parker Welling and Casey Brown, the heartfelt song reflects on the truth that real success isn't measured by fame or accolades, but by love, family, and life's everyday moments.

"Growing up in my small Tennessee town, I dreamed, 'I'm going to make it out of here. I'm going to make it big. Everyone will know my name,'" said Dickerson. "I've been truly blessed to live out that dream. But as my journey continued, I realized that winning the world wasn't the real goal - it's being famous back home, within the four walls of my own house. This song has become so meaningful to me because it's a reminder that the truest kind of 'famous' comes from the people who've known you all along and making those closest to me proud."

"Famous Back Home" contrasts the big dreams of making a name in the spotlight with the deeper fulfillment Dickerson finds in life with his wife and kids - from kitchen slow dances and bedtime stories to crayon drawings on the fridge. With warm, nostalgic imagery, he paints a portrait of being a "household name" where it matters most: at home. It's an intimate, rootsy anthem that celebrates the blessings of ordinary life, proving that some of the greatest achievements can't be found on any stage-but rather in the moments that make you Famous Back Home.

Leading into album release, Dickerson will co-host the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors alongside Carly Pearce on Wednesday, Aug. 20, where he will also perform at what's often called the "Country Music Industry's Favorite Night." Limited tickets and premium seating options for ACM Honors are available now via AXS.

Related Stories

Russell Dickerson Shares New Song 'Worth Your Wild'

Russell Dickerson Premieres 'Happen To Me' Video

Hear Russell Dickerson 'Sippin' On Top Of The World'

Russell Dickerson Releases 'Heard It In A Country Song'

News > Russell Dickerson