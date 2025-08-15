The Chainsmokers Team With Anna Sofia For 'Helium'

(Columbia) The Chainsmokers are channeling weightless euphoria in their captivating new single "Helium" with singer and multi-instrumentalist Anna Sofia. The rising Toronto-based artist delivers breathy, crystalline vocals that float effortlessly over the mix, amplifying the track's dreamlike pull. "Helium" pairs shimmering synth textures with a driving rhythm, swelling into a cinematic soundscape of luminous melodies and crisp percussion.
"Helium" arrives alongside an official video directed by Alex Acy. The hyperreal visual elevates the song's energy to completely new heights while playing on tropes of American culture, idealism, and fantasy.
The Chainsmokers have been teasing "Helium" in recent weeks, performing it live with Anna Sofia at Osheaga Festival in Montreal and at their massive Under The K Bridge show in Brooklyn. Next, they'll bring the track to stages across North America and Mexico, including their signature Vegas residency, Breakaway Music Festival in Alabama, and Festival Pulso GNP in Santiago de Queretaro.
THE CHAINSMOKERS WORLDWIDE DATES:
Fri Aug 16 - Chicago, IL - Aon Grand Ballroom, Navy Pier
Fri Aug 23 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Beach Club
Fri Aug 30 - Las Vegas, NV - XS Nightclub
Thu Sep 5 - Boston, MA - Breakaway Music Festival
Fri Sep 6 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Beach Club
Fri Sep 6 - Fresno, CA - Chukchansi Park, Dog Daze Music Festival
Fri Sept 13 - Las Vegas, NV - XS Nightclub
Fri Sept 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Beach Club
Fri Sept 27 - Las Vegas, NV - XS Nightclub
Thu Oct 3 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater (Breakaway Alabama 2025)
Fri Oct 11 - Napa, CA - Palm Tree Music Festival
Fri Oct 25 - Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico - Festival Pulso GNP
