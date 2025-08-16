Vincent Lima Shares New Song 'San Fernando'

(Island Records) Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Vincent Lima has released his latest single, "San Fernando". On the track, lush instrumentation featuring sweeping guitar lines cradles Lima's masterful tenor, coming together to create a love song that transcends cliches.

"My next song San Fernando is yours today. It is the final single before the album releases next month. In Orpheus' world of sudden starts and sudden ends, San Fernando is a moment of stillness that arrives somewhere in between.

It's between the strain of the ascent and the fear that the walk is ending. It's the certainty that their love existed even if everything is about to change. It's the snapping of a twig behind him. It's the reminder that her presence has been real. And it's the final breath he takes before turning around.

San Fernando was the only song I wrote in between "Orpheus" and "Eurydice". I wrote it as the sun set over the San Fernando valley in Los Angeles. It's about a thing that doesn't need the sun to be seen.

Fair To You asks if the burden of love is too heavy to carry. San Fernando firmly answers that it isn't.

This one means a lot to me. I hope it meets you in the middle of your own walk and reminds you of all the things behind you still worth seeing.

Thank you for being here with me. And thank you for staying here with me."

"San Fernando" will appear on Lima's debut album, To Love A Thing That Fades, out September 19 via Island Records. With its first single being released back in 2023, the album has been a long time coming. Now, Lima is ready to show the world what it means To Love A Thing That Fades.

"San Fernando" follows "Fair to You" and "Something Sweet," the latter of which is his Island Records debut.

Alongside these singles, the album will feature fan favorites such as "The Fire" and "Orpheus," which have both surpassed 11 million streams on Spotify.

