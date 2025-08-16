Darren Kiely Takes 'Two Roads' With New Video

(SM) Free Flight Records artist Darren Kiely dropped a new song today, titled "Two Roads." Kiely also released a music video for "Two Roads". The video shows Kiely playing guitar and piano in several locations, with most shots showing him by his lonesome, illustrating the feelings of heartbreak explored in the song.

"Two Roads" offers a look at the gut-wrenching feeling of two people pursuing different paths when a relationship comes to a close. Written by Kiely and Khalid Yassein, the ballad features simple production along with Kiely's haunting vocals.

This track comes on the heels of Kiely's previous release, "Married On My Phone," which led Riff Magazine to remark, "over dark, raspy vocals, the Irish singer eloquently paints a portrait of finality in a previous relationship: witnessing your ex getting married." Watch the track's accompanying music video HERE.

In addition to releasing new music, Kiely has had a packed touring schedule this year. The rising star is currently on the road, playing headlining shows and performing at festivals worldwide. Starting this September, he will tour throughout the US for his "Your Love, Your Lightning Tour." For tickets, visit darrenkiely.com.

Hailing from a quaint town in Co. Cork, Ireland, Darren Kiely's fresh, folk-infused sound originates from his inherited love of traditional Irish music, intertwined with modern influences such as The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, and Noah Kahan. At just five years old, Darren learned the tin whistle, and at eight years old he picked up the fiddle, eventually teaching himself to play guitar as well. Darren began singing in 2019, quickly garnering attention for his raw and fervent vocals and emotive delivery. After winning numerous honors at a national level in Irish traditional music, Darren found his way to NYC in 2022 to continue developing his own music and sound, and soon after headed to the songwriting hub of Nashville. Signing to Free Flight Records, Kiely's unique presentation of folk-inspired melodies and production, along with lush storytelling, which echoes the backdrop of the Irish countryside where he was raised, are the forefront of his debut EP, Lost. The seven-track project explores the triumphant war of overcoming self-doubt, struggling to find himself, questioning emotions and seeking answers, while his follow up EP, From The Dark, Kiely takes his craft to new heights as he explores the harsh realities that come with growing up and moving on. Lost features the track "Mom & Dad," which debuted in the Top 40 on the Irish Singles Chart and Top 5 on the Irish Homegrown chart, as well as fan-favorite "Sunrise" which reached No. 1 on the chart.

