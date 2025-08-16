Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing Come Back Album In October

(117) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and founding member of the Eagles Bernie Leadon announced his new solo album Too Late To Be Cool, releasing October 10. Today, he drops "Just A Little," which Leadon believes a lot of people can identify with in today's world.

Tracked live to analog tape, the famed musician continues to prove his authenticity and commitment to his sound through Too Late To Be Cool, 21 years since his last solo LP, Mirror.

The entire project was written by Leadon and produced and engineered by Glyn Johns. Musicians include Glenn Worf on bass, Greg Morrow on drums, and Tony Harrell on keys. The announcement comes after Leadon released the first song off the project, "Too Many Memories," in July, and the emotional, nostalgic music video for "Too Many Memories" earlier this week. The video can be watched HERE.

"I love this album. We took time to make sure the songs were in good keys for my voice. The three piece band and myself were all sitting in the same room, or where we could see one another well. Many were first, or very early takes. I even sang live on about three songs.

Of course, sonically Glyn Johns made it sound superb, seemingly without effort. 'I'm only doing what I've always done,; he said. That'll do, I say. We recorded all analog: vintage mics through a vintage API recording console onto two inch 16 track on Ampex ATR 124, mixed to half inch analog tape; tape delay to EMT 140 echo plate. Mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling.

I hope you all enjoy it. Hope you find something that sticks with you, in a good way. I'm so grateful we can all still do this, sincerely. Vaya Con Dios." - Bernie Leadon

Leadon recently performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside superstars James Taylor and Trisha Yearwood and will be playing his first show in a decade at Nashville's AMERICANAFEST September 9-13.

Too Late To Be Cool Track List:

1. "Zero Sum Game"

2. "Telescope"

3. "Just A Little"

4. "Take It As It Comes"

5. "Everyone's Quirky"

6. "Go On Down to Mobile"

7. "Mama Didn't Raise No Fool"

8. "Too Late To Be Cool"

9. "Fathom"

10. "Coast Highway"

11. "Too Many Memories"

