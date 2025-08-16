exPorter Share Their 'New Rubber Girlfriend'

(planetary) Southern California alternative rock group exPorter proudly releases their latest EP, New Rubber Girlfriend, available now on all streaming platforms and for digital download via maxthedog Records.

Across six tracks, New Rubber Girlfriend captures the urgency of a band channeling years of live performance into a concentrated burst of sound. The record blends punk-leaning rhythms, melodic alt-rock hooks, and a sharp lyrical edge, showing the group at their most confident and adventurous. From the fuzzed-out rush of "Letting Go" and the blues-tinged swagger of "Southern Kingsnake," to the coastal drive energy of "805" and the dreamy bittersweet tone of "Flowers," the EP balances raw power with moments of emotional depth. The eccentric "She Won't Stop Eating Batteries" delivers razor-sharp riffs and fearless playfulness, while the newly released single "Mustash Sally" adds a punch of infectious guitar lines and vocal swagger to round out the collection.

Fronted by brothers Alec Cavazos (guitar and vocals) and Destin Cavazos (bass and vocals), exPorter emerged from Santa Barbara's vibrant music scene. While the current lineup solidified in 2018, the brothers have been performing together since 2012. They have toured extensively across California, playing iconic venues such as Strummer's in Fresno, SOhO in Santa Barbara, Milk Bar in San Francisco, and Casbah in San Diego.

New Rubber Girlfriend showcases exPorter's strongest songwriting to date, with nearly 100 original tracks in their vault and a solid discography that includes Bored (2019), Sort of Live at Jensens (2021), and NoBrakesNoBrakesNoBrakes (2022). This latest project is a definitive leap forward, packed with head-turning singles like "Letting Go," "805," "Mustash Sally," and the breakout "Southern Kingsnake."

In early 2024, exPorter road-tested new material during their "Brewery Tour-y," bringing their high-energy sets to craft breweries from Santa Barbara to San Jose. To date, they have written and performed nearly 100 original songs, taking inspiration from punk and alternative heroes like Blink 182, Green Day, Smoking Popes, and The Pixies.

New Rubber Girlfriend stands as a culmination of that journey. It is a set of songs that feel as ready for sweaty club nights as they do for blasting through car speakers on a summer drive. Stream the EP here

