Kenny Loggins, Rick Springfield And More To Rock Inaugural Sunset Fest Cabo

(BPM) This fall, Cabo San Lucas becomes the ultimate smooth-sailing destination as Sunset Fest Cabo debuts October 24-26, 2025. A three-day celebration of yacht rock, ocean breezes, and luxury lifestyle, Sunset Fest Cabo features a star-studded lineup of beloved soft rock legends, including Kenny Loggins, Rick Springfield, Christopher Cross, Alan Parsons, Ambrosia, Dire Straits Legacy, Pablo Cruise, plus more icons to be announced.

Set against the golden backdrop of Medano Beach, this ultimate smooth rock festival pairs live beachfront performances with Cabo's top resort accommodations, including Corazón Cabo Resort, Bahia Hotel and Beach Club, ME Cabo, Casa Dorada Resort and Spa, Medano Hotel and Suites, and Fairfield by Marriott. Attendees can expect immersive experiences from Michelin-starred chefs, pop-up seafood tastings fresh from the ocean, curated tequila lounges, poolside after-parties with live bands, and an exclusive Admiral's Package VIP yacht experience.

"We believe we have put together some of the greatest artists in smooth rock history for a weekend of joy, nostalgia, and connection, with Cabo's natural beauty as the stage," says Joan Arellano, Director of Marketing, Latin America and Mexico for World Stream Productions, Co-Producers of Sunset Fest Cabo. "We created Sunset Fest Cabo to capture that feeling of listening to timeless music with your toes in the sand and a cocktail in your hand while the sun sets over the sea."

The festival's announcement comes at an exciting time for fans of this era-defining sound, coinciding with the resurgence in popularity spurred by HBO Max's new "Yacht Rock: A DOCKumentary," which highlights the timeless appeal of bands like Toto and Christopher Cross. The film's director, Garett Price, will be at Sunset Fest Cabo, hosting a private screening and Q&A for VIP ticket holders.

Sunset Fest Cabo Daily Line-Up Includes:

Friday, October 24 - Rick Springfield, Ambrosia featuring Peter Beckett, Elliot Lurie, John Ford Coley, Water Egan, and Pablo Cruise

Saturday, October 25 - Alan Parsons, Christopher Cross, and Al Stewart and The Empty Pockets

Sunday, October 26 - Kenny Loggins, Dire Straits Legacy, and more to be announced

Gates open at 3:30 PM daily with the first band beginning at 5:00 PM.

A range of ticket options & hotel packages are available to suit all experiences.

Tickets & VIP Hotel Packages Include:

3‑Day General Admission Pass - $275 (early bird)

Includes admission to Sunset Fest Cabo for all three days.

3‑Day VIP Pass - $600 (early bird)

Includes reserved seating near the main stage, premium open bar & light food daily, private VIP restrooms with attendants, and a dedicated VIP entrance.

Captain's Package - Elevated VIP Add-On Experience

Includes VIP festival access for all 3 days, invitation to the private screening of "Yacht Rock the DOCKumentary" including a Q&A session with the Director, Garret Price, premium open bar & light bites, reserved stage-side seating, air-conditioned restrooms, round-trip airport ground transportation, round-trip shuttle service from a host hotel to the festival each day, access to the VIP after-parties at Corazón Rooftop 360 and Baja Brewing Rooftop Cantina which includes intimate performances from festival artists, open premium bar, and light bites on both Friday and Saturday night.

Admiral's Package - Ultimate VIP Add-On Experience

Includes VIP festival access for all 3 days, invitation to the private screening of "Yacht Rock the DOCKumentary" including a Q&A session with the Director, Garret Price, exclusive VIP viewing deck at the festival with premium open bar & light bites, reserved stage-side seating, air-conditioned restrooms, round trip airport ground transportation, private round trip transportation from a host hotel to the festival each day, access to the VIP after-parties at Corazón Rooftop 360 and Baja Brewing Rooftop Cantina which includes intimate performances from festival artists, open premium bar with light bites on both Friday and Saturday Night, exclusive ultimate VIP Yacht party with special guests.

Additional Add-Ons Available

Two choices for your after-party experience: The Official Sunset Fest Cabo after-party taking place on the enormous pool deck of ME Cabo with a live band each night, amazing food experiences from three poolside restaurants on-site, various bars, and poolside cabanas with bottle service available. The VIP after-party experience will be taking place on the amazing rooftop decks at Corazon Resort, featuring an open premium bar, light bites, and intimate performances from festival artists. Sunset Fest Cabo is also proud to partner with Cabo Adventures, the largest excursion provider in Los Cabos, offering amazing experiences to showcase the exciting beachfront community of Cabo San Lucas. In addition, festival-goers can book their airport transportation with our preferred transportation provider, Mexico Planners, the first and largest transportation provider in Los Cabos. They offer private SUV service, Sprinter vans, and, for large groups, full 50-passenger coach buses.

Sunset Fest Cabo takes place on the Southern Tip of Baja California on the beachfront of Medano Beach, Cabo San Lucas, just steps from great resorts, downtown Cabo, and the famous marina. Shuttles are available to and from the festival or a 5-minute walk to area hotels.

Tickets and VIP packages, hotel information, and limited yacht club experiences are on sale now at www.sunsetfestcabo.com.

