McCoy Moore Looks Back With 'Memories We Never Made'

(SMN) Emerging country talent McCoy Moore digs deep with his latest release "Memories We Never Made." Offering a new perspective on the ache left behind after a breakup, the track was written alongside Blake Bollinger, Colton Venner and Nick Walsh. It follows Moore's latest releases "John Deere Blue" and "Naming Boats."

"'Memories We Never Made' is about the reality that sometimes good things get cut short. This song is very personal, but I feel like everyone has someone they miss that they wish they could make one more memory with," Moore shared. "I hope people who hear it think of somebody special and look back on the good times they had with whoever that person may be for them."

Moore continues to make a name for himself on the road. After finishing up the JIM BOB WORLD TOUR with HARDY, Koe Wetzel and Stephen Wilson Jr. earlier this year, the rising entertainer is geared up to join Chase Rice on The Go Down Singin' Tour. Later in the year he will also join Kip Moore on his Solitary Tracks Fall Tour.

Related Stories

News > McCoy Moore