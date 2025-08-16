Priscilla Block Announces New Album With 'Couldn't Care Less'

(Shore Fire Media) She's known as the girl with the big personality, big hair and loud confidence, but PLATINUM-selling artist Priscilla Block shows fans there's a lot more behind the glittery surface. With her sophomore album 'Things You Didn't See,' coming October 10th via Music Corporation of America (MCA), Block hits reset and launches a new, vulnerable chapter, asking fans, "Do you know me? Do you really know me?"

She gives fans a glimpse with the release of "Couldn't Care Less," a soul-bearing letter to the music industry that rings with the pain of feeling misunderstood. Written by Block alongside Trannie Anderson, Alex Maxwell and Cole Taylor, and produced by four-time GRAMMY Award-winner David Garcia, "Couldn't Care Less" is a stark look at the unseen emotional weight behind Block's armor of carefree, megawatt charisma.

"For what has felt like forever, here we are stepping into a new chapter," says Block. "The past couple of years have been a rollercoaster. This life has challenged me not only as an artist, but as a person. Honestly, there's been a part of me that has felt misunderstood. The girl who "couldn't care less," when in reality, I've never cared more.

"Writing 'Couldn't Care Less' was the therapy I didn't even know I needed. For a long time, people have seen me as bulletproof, but this is a side they haven't seen. It's the misunderstood part of me... the insecurities that come with being human. It feels like the perfect way to lead into my record 'Things You Didn't See,' coming October 10th."

After years of pouring into her more than five million fans and her career, 'Things You Didn't See' comes from a place of finally pouring into herself mentally, physically and emotionally, and offers fans an unfiltered view of everything Block has experienced behind the scenes - anxiety, burnout and the cost of always being "on." On the 14-track record, Block opens up about her struggles with body image and online haters, the mental health battles faced by artists in a world that always wants more, an internal wrestle with artistic identity, the pressures to fit country music's "mold" and more.

With songs that speak to the ups and downs of relationships, finding yourself and more, 'Things You Didn't See' still features Block's signature sass and wit, pulling together a body of art that feels like the soundtrack to your 20s.

The new album showcases a matured sound from an artist who now knows exactly who she is and ultimately connects with the universal desire to be truly known, understood and loved.

Related Stories

VAVO Teams with Diplo and Priscilla Block For 'Bullet'

Priscilla Block Releases New Track 'Fake Names'

Priscilla Block Teams with VAVO For Spring Break '23 Remixes

Priscilla Block Looks Back With Couple Spring Breaks Back

News > Priscilla Block