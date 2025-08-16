Talking Heads Team With Welcome Skateboards For New Collection

(SFM) Welcome Skateboards proudly unveils an exclusive collaboration with the legendary band Talking Heads, spotlighting rare photography by the late, great Mick Rock, who captured many of the most important musical artists in human history.
This limited edition capsule includes two premium graphic tees and a custom skateboard deck, each featuring iconic shots of Talking Heads from the early days of their groundbreaking rise. The collection specifically celebrates the band's debut album, Talking Heads: 77, which showcased the intelligence and eccentricity that made Talking Heads one of the most influential bands of the 20th century.
Merging Welcome's distinct, art driven approach to alternative culture with the avant-garde ethos of Talking Heads, this collection is a tribute to music as art.
"We've always been inspired by artists who disregard rules and create new genres, and Talking Heads are the epitome of that," said Jason Celaya, Founder of Welcome Skateboards. "This collaboration is a nod to the creative rebellion that Talking Heads brought to the music world."
The limited capsule will be available August 15, 2025, at select skate shops worldwide and online here
Talking Heads In The Studio For 'Little Creatures' 40th Anniversary
Talking Heads Classic 'Psycho Killer' Gets Music Video
Talking Heads In The Studio For 'Stop Making Sense' 40th Anniversary
Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'
OneRepublic Get Retrospective- See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video- The Cranberries 'No Need To Argue' Expanded For 30th Anniversary- more
Megadeth Announce Final Album and Will Launch Farewell Tour- KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors- Goose Surprise Release New Album- more
Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'- Hear Alternative Version Of John Prine's 'Ain't Hurtin' Nobody'- Karley Scott Collins 'Girlfriend'-
Maroon 5 And Lil Wayne Share 'Love Is Like' Video- Cardi B Releases 'Imaginary Playerz' Video- The Chainsmokers Team With Anna Sofia For 'Helium'- more
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing Come Back Album In October
The Acacia Strain Let Loose 'Holy Moonlight' Video
exPorter Share Their 'New Rubber Girlfriend'
Talking Heads Team With Welcome Skateboards For New Collection
A Killer's Confession Rock Nirvana's 'Heart Shaped Box'
Kenny Loggins, Rick Springfield And More To Rock Inaugural Sunset Fest Cabo
Sleep Nation Launch New Song 'The Spaceman - Setup The Controls'
Singled Out: It's Karma It's Cool's 21st Century Meds