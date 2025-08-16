.

Talking Heads Team With Welcome Skateboards For New Collection

(SFM) Welcome Skateboards proudly unveils an exclusive collaboration with the legendary band Talking Heads, spotlighting rare photography by the late, great Mick Rock, who captured many of the most important musical artists in human history.

This limited edition capsule includes two premium graphic tees and a custom skateboard deck, each featuring iconic shots of Talking Heads from the early days of their groundbreaking rise. The collection specifically celebrates the band's debut album, Talking Heads: 77, which showcased the intelligence and eccentricity that made Talking Heads one of the most influential bands of the 20th century.

Merging Welcome's distinct, art driven approach to alternative culture with the avant-garde ethos of Talking Heads, this collection is a tribute to music as art.

"We've always been inspired by artists who disregard rules and create new genres, and Talking Heads are the epitome of that," said Jason Celaya, Founder of Welcome Skateboards. "This collaboration is a nod to the creative rebellion that Talking Heads brought to the music world."

The limited capsule will be available August 15, 2025, at select skate shops worldwide and online here

