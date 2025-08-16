Ty Myers Takes On Online Dating With 'Through A Screen'

(Columbia) Ty Myers shares his hotly anticipated new song "Through a Screen" - an all-too-real and deeply personal account of dating in the digital era. Out now via RECORDS Nashville/Columbia, "Through a Screen" arrives after overwhelming demand from the 18-year-old rising star's insatiable fan base.

One of the most compelling new artists on the scene, Myers composed the music and lyrics to "Through a Screen" entirely on his own - once again revealing a musical talent that defies all age barriers. Prior to releasing the unflinchingly honest song, he shared a sound clip on TikTok that instantly received a rapturous response, with over 30K UGC (user-generated content) created in the first two weeks alone. This marks his best-performing pre-release sound on the platform to date.

Recorded at the historic FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, "Through a Screen" came to life with producer Brandon Hood - one of Myers' main collaborators on his landmark debut album The Select, a widely acclaimed 2025 LP that features standouts like the PLATINUM smash (and his current single) "Ends of the Earth," along with "Thought It Was Love" and "Drinkin' Alone" (both GOLD). In a thrilling glimpse at his eagerly awaited sophomore effort, "Through a Screen" brings his soulful voice to a moody and sprawling sound built on driving piano melodies, sweeping strings, and incandescent guitar work (courtesy of renowned musicians like Tom Bukovac, an A-list session player whose credits include legends like Glen Campbell and Vince Gill).

In the latest testament to the quiet strength of Myers' artistry, the sonic grandeur of "Through a Screen" never overshadows the pure impact of its storytelling. To that end, the song finds him embracing a gritty vulnerability as he opens up about the utter strangeness of online dating: "What's your favorite color? / Falling for each other / And we ain't even met / I've only known your name for a week / But now I know your insecurities / And in a month you'll be telling me you love me / Through a screen." As he drifts from confusion to cautious hope and all the way back again, Myers' unfiltered confession is made all the more potent by the painfully lived-in quality of his lyrics. Adding another layer of emotional depth to "Through a Screen," the song has struck a deep chord with his legions of ardent fans, further proving the prevalence and power of his online infatuation.

Another track recorded with Hood at FAME Recording Studios, the Southern Soul-infused "Leaving Carolina" arrived just last month (alongside its John Park-directed visualizer), and presented a glorious introduction to Myers' next chapter. With more than a half-BILLION global streams to date, the Texas-born singer-songwriter-guitarist is now playing both new songs on his SOLD-OUT The Select Tour - a 66-date headline run bringing his can't-miss live performance to over 145K fans. Scheduled through November 8 at Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, MI, the tour showcases the undeniable star power that's earned Myers countless accolades over the past year, including being named Billboard's Country Rookie of the Month and spotlighted in their coveted 21 Under 21 all-genre list, Apple Music's Country Riser of the Month, and an "Artist to Watch" by Spotify, Pandora, GRAMMY.com, Holler, and Country Now, among others.

Related Stories

Ty Myers 'Leaving Carolina' With New Single

Ty Myers Scores A Hit At Country Radio With 'Ends Of The Earth'

Ty Myers Expands The Select Tour

Ty Myers Surprises Fans With The Select (Deluxe)

News > Ty Myers