Asha Banks Shares Island Records Debut 'Rerun'

(IR) After garnering widespread acclaim as a global creative force whose impact spans film, television, theatre, and music, UK-based singer, songwriter, and actress Asha Banks shares a brand-new single entitled "Rerun," marking her official debut for Island Records.
"Rerun" hinges on her intensely intimate songwriting and expressive vocal delivery. Organic percussion holds the tempo as lithe harmonies layer over piano and acoustic guitar as she sings, "I just wanna get out of my head, get into my heart, get into your bed." The single expresses all the thoughts we typically keep to ourselves, with emotions of infatuation, lust, and romance that overflow throughout the track.
"Rerun is about questioning yourself and what you know you want," Asha explains. "It's full of desire and what-ifs and about returning to something you probably shouldn't. It's fun and upbeat whilst still recognising the hard truth. I had the best time writing it, and I'm so thrilled and proud for it to be coming out!"
The world has already fallen in love with Asha, enamored by her magnetic presence earlier this year, leading Prime Video's global success My Fault: London and hit series A Good Girl's Guide To Murder on NETFLIX, among numerous other film and television credits. However, music has always remained close to her heart. At barely six years old, she penned her very first song and forever harbored a dream of becoming an artist. Growing up, she intently listened to everyone from Joni Mitchell and Norah Jones to Jack Johnson, Johnny Cash, and AC/DC. While growing her career as an actress, she introduced her artistry with a series of independent releases over the last year.
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing Come Back Album In October- mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'- Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh- more
OneRepublic Get Retrospective- See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video- The Cranberries 'No Need To Argue' Expanded For 30th Anniversary- more
Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'- Hear Alternative Version Of John Prine's 'Ain't Hurtin' Nobody'- Karley Scott Collins 'Girlfriend'-
Ghostface Killah Delivers New Track 'Metaphysics'- Khalid Releases 'In Plain Sight' Video- Mariah The Scientist Shares 'Hearts Sold Separately' Album Trailer- more
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Rome (ex-Sublime with Rome) Shares Debut Solo EP 'GEMINI' Details
Vicious Rumors Unleash 'Dogs Of War'
The Rods Set 'World On Fire' With New Single
Watch Love Ghost Unlock 'Spirit Box'
The Boy Detective Preview 'Disco Lunch' With 'Beth Truss' Video
MEGG Caps Her Vans Warped Tour Run With 'IDC' Video
mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'
Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh