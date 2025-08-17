Ashley Wineland Declares 'Loving You Is Easy' With New Video

(MC) With the release of her vibrant new single and music video, "Loving You Is Easy," rising country star Ashley Wineland is turning heads and turning up the energy. "I realized I had so many songs about love gone wrong," Ashley admits. "I needed to write about the experience of love gone right!"
Co-written and produced by GRAMMY-nominated hitmaker Marti Frederiksen, this upbeat, genre-blending track marks an exciting new direction for Ashley - one that celebrates the joy and healing found in the right relationship. Blending elements of traditional country, rock, and pop, "Loving You Is Easy" offers a fun and funky take on real, lasting love. The Arizona native continues to showcase her powerhouse vocals, steadily carving her own path in the modern country scene with the support of a loyal fanbase exceeding one million.
The accompanying music video displays her joyful excitement about this love and the uplifting feeling of being loved right. A breath of fresh air amid the flood of country breakup songs, the track celebrates certified lover cowgirls craving hopeful romance.
