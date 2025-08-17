.

Ashley Wineland Declares 'Loving You Is Easy' With New Video

08-17-2025
Ashley Wineland Declares 'Loving You Is Easy' With New Video

(MC) With the release of her vibrant new single and music video, "Loving You Is Easy," rising country star Ashley Wineland is turning heads and turning up the energy. "I realized I had so many songs about love gone wrong," Ashley admits. "I needed to write about the experience of love gone right!"

Co-written and produced by GRAMMY-nominated hitmaker Marti Frederiksen, this upbeat, genre-blending track marks an exciting new direction for Ashley - one that celebrates the joy and healing found in the right relationship. Blending elements of traditional country, rock, and pop, "Loving You Is Easy" offers a fun and funky take on real, lasting love. The Arizona native continues to showcase her powerhouse vocals, steadily carving her own path in the modern country scene with the support of a loyal fanbase exceeding one million.

The accompanying music video displays her joyful excitement about this love and the uplifting feeling of being loved right. A breath of fresh air amid the flood of country breakup songs, the track celebrates certified lover cowgirls craving hopeful romance.

Related Stories
Ashley Wineland Declares 'Loving You Is Easy' With New Video

Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time' To Be Given Country Makeover

News > Ashley Wineland

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing Come Back Album In October- mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'- Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh- more

OneRepublic Get Retrospective- See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video- The Cranberries 'No Need To Argue' Expanded For 30th Anniversary- more

Day In Country

Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'- Hear Alternative Version Of John Prine's 'Ain't Hurtin' Nobody'- Karley Scott Collins 'Girlfriend'-

-
Day In Pop

Ghostface Killah Delivers New Track 'Metaphysics'- Khalid Releases 'In Plain Sight' Video- Mariah The Scientist Shares 'Hearts Sold Separately' Album Trailer- more

Reviews

On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2

Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties

Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland

Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures

Latest News

Rome (ex-Sublime with Rome) Shares Debut Solo EP 'GEMINI' Details

Vicious Rumors Unleash 'Dogs Of War'

The Rods Set 'World On Fire' With New Single

Watch Love Ghost Unlock 'Spirit Box'

The Boy Detective Preview 'Disco Lunch' With 'Beth Truss' Video

MEGG Caps Her Vans Warped Tour Run With 'IDC' Video

mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'

Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh