Country Duo Juna N Joey 'Sip It Slow' With New Single

(2911) Country sibling duo Juna N Joey release their new single, "Sip It Slow," today, just in time to savor the final full month of summer. Showcasing their signature sibling harmonies with a fresh, modern twist on the country sound, the track captures the excitement of a new romance and the sweet anticipation that comes with taking things one step at a time. Comparing love to a summer drink, the duo reminds listeners that sometimes it's better to "sip it slow" than to shoot it like a shot of whiskey, letting the moment linger and grow into something unforgettable. "Sip It Slow" was premiered on radio with Coffee, Country, & Cody on WSM and digitally by RFD-TV and is available now on all streaming platforms.

"Sip It Slow" is the ultimate chill summer track! Perfect for rolled-down windows and loudspeakers. Told from the perspective of two co-workers grabbing drinks after work, it captures the unexpected shift from friendship to something more. As the whiskey flows, buried feelings rise to the surface. In the chorus, Joey sings, "Take some time like a red wine, gets better when it hits me," expressing their desire to savor this new connection."

"Just a couple drinks at your place, yeah now we're both fallin' hard," showing how quickly things get serious," shares Juna. "Even in the heat of the moment, there's caution, Joey admits, "I can see us messin' this up," aware of how easy it is to go too fast and lose something real."

Sibling duo Juna N Joey recently released their new self-penned single, "Keep My Tab Open," with an exclusive premiere on Nashville.com. The song tells the relatable story of finding love when you're not really looking for it, all set in a laid-back bar scene that feels down-to-earth and easy to picture. Known for their tight harmonies and natural chemistry, the brother-sister team takes turns leading the vocals while blending together in a way only siblings can. "Keep My Tab Open" is a great example of how Juna N Joey bring emotion and storytelling into their music, with a sound that's both fresh and familiar to country fans.

This new release is another strong step forward for the rising duo as they continue to grow their fanbase and share their music with country audiences across the country, including most recently at the North Fork TV Festival in New York on the Long Island Sound for the opening night after party with a live performance and conversation.

Juna is a charismatic singer-songwriter who also plays acoustic guitar, piano, and keyboard, having started writing songs at just 11 years old. Joey brings a powerful voice to the duo, along with his skills as a multi-instrumentalist on lead guitar and piano.

