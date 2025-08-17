Country Duo Juna N Joey 'Sip It Slow' With New Single

(2911) Country sibling duo Juna N Joey release their new single, "Sip It Slow," today, just in time to savor the final full month of summer. Showcasing their signature sibling harmonies with a fresh, modern twist on the country sound, the track captures the excitement of a new romance and the sweet anticipation that comes with taking things one step at a time. Comparing love to a summer drink, the duo reminds listeners that sometimes it's better to "sip it slow" than to shoot it like a shot of whiskey, letting the moment linger and grow into something unforgettable. "Sip It Slow" was premiered on radio with Coffee, Country, & Cody on WSM and digitally by RFD-TV and is available now on all streaming platforms.
"Sip It Slow" is the ultimate chill summer track! Perfect for rolled-down windows and loudspeakers. Told from the perspective of two co-workers grabbing drinks after work, it captures the unexpected shift from friendship to something more. As the whiskey flows, buried feelings rise to the surface. In the chorus, Joey sings, "Take some time like a red wine, gets better when it hits me," expressing their desire to savor this new connection."
"Just a couple drinks at your place, yeah now we're both fallin' hard," showing how quickly things get serious," shares Juna. "Even in the heat of the moment, there's caution, Joey admits, "I can see us messin' this up," aware of how easy it is to go too fast and lose something real."
Sibling duo Juna N Joey recently released their new self-penned single, "Keep My Tab Open," with an exclusive premiere on Nashville.com. The song tells the relatable story of finding love when you're not really looking for it, all set in a laid-back bar scene that feels down-to-earth and easy to picture. Known for their tight harmonies and natural chemistry, the brother-sister team takes turns leading the vocals while blending together in a way only siblings can. "Keep My Tab Open" is a great example of how Juna N Joey bring emotion and storytelling into their music, with a sound that's both fresh and familiar to country fans.
This new release is another strong step forward for the rising duo as they continue to grow their fanbase and share their music with country audiences across the country, including most recently at the North Fork TV Festival in New York on the Long Island Sound for the opening night after party with a live performance and conversation.
Juna is a charismatic singer-songwriter who also plays acoustic guitar, piano, and keyboard, having started writing songs at just 11 years old. Joey brings a powerful voice to the duo, along with his skills as a multi-instrumentalist on lead guitar and piano.
Juna N Joey Say 'Keep My Tab Open' With New Single
Eagles Legend Bernie Leadon Releasing Come Back Album In October- mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'- Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh- more
OneRepublic Get Retrospective- See Yellowcard's 'Bedroom Posters' Video- The Cranberries 'No Need To Argue' Expanded For 30th Anniversary- more
Stream Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home'- Hear Alternative Version Of John Prine's 'Ain't Hurtin' Nobody'- Karley Scott Collins 'Girlfriend'-
Ghostface Killah Delivers New Track 'Metaphysics'- Khalid Releases 'In Plain Sight' Video- Mariah The Scientist Shares 'Hearts Sold Separately' Album Trailer- more
On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2
Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties
Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland
Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures
Rome (ex-Sublime with Rome) Shares Debut Solo EP 'GEMINI' Details
Vicious Rumors Unleash 'Dogs Of War'
The Rods Set 'World On Fire' With New Single
Watch Love Ghost Unlock 'Spirit Box'
The Boy Detective Preview 'Disco Lunch' With 'Beth Truss' Video
MEGG Caps Her Vans Warped Tour Run With 'IDC' Video
mgk Goes Deep On New Album 'Lost Americana'
Oasis Fans Shatter Record In Edinburgh