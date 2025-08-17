Dave Koz & Friends Go Viral With Live Performance Video On Plane

(JK) Dave Koz kicked off the 2025 Summer Horns tour with Marcus Anderson, Jeff Bradshaw, Leo P, Evan Taylor and Marcel Anderson in Red Bank, NJ on July 17, they had no idea they would find themselves stuck in airports and planes due to everything from weather to technical to mechanical delays as they tried to get from one show to the next.

On Monday, August 10, during yet another flight delay, they took matters into their own hands and broke out their horns (and tambourine) to perform Stevie Wonder's "Haven't Done Nothing" for the passengers sitting in the plane's cabin, as they waited on the Boise tarmac. The high-octane performance instantly lifted the spirits of the travelers, who enroute from St. Louis to Seattle, had been diverted to Boise, only to face a new delay as a mechanical part was replaced.

When Marcus Anderson shared a clip of their performance, travelers everywhere could relate. In just over 24 hours, the video racked up over 2.5 million views on Instagram and Facebook combined. View the clip here.

Their flight made it to Seattle, where they play the final two shows of their two-night stand at Jazz Alley tonight. After shows in Napa, CA, Temecula, CA and Lake Tahoe, NV, the run will culminate on August 31 at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, where Koz headlines every other summer season as one of the legendary venue's "regulars."

